Trump Calls His Executive Order A "Travel Ban" Just Moments After London Bridge Attack

President Donald Trump tried to garner support for his legally challenged travel ban, just moments after suspected terror attacks in London Saturday, referencing the violent incidents as a justification for the executive order.

In the tweet, Trump noted the need to be "smart, vigilant and tough."

Trump's tweet, connecting the London attack to the travel executive order currently tied up in the courts, was his first public statement concerning the violent incidents Saturday, in which people were reportedly run over and stabbed near the London Bridge and at a popular London night spot.

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!

A few minutes later, the president tweeted support for the United Kingdom and offered support on behalf of the US.

The president's language about the executive order — in particular his campaign statements referring to a potential "Muslim ban" — has become relevant in the legal battle over the implementation of the order.

spicer: it's not a ban reporter: but the president called it a ban spicer: it's not reporter: is he confused or u?… https://t.co/h0KFs893yO

The use of the word "ban" has been a particular thorn at the administration's side. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has repeatedly argued to reporters that the executive order is not a "travel ban."

Glad we both agree the ban is a ban. https://t.co/p1qXkffyIL

But the president's use of the phrase "travel ban" Saturday quickly caught the eye of at least one organization that is challenging the executive order in court.

The president's wording describing his executive order did not go unnoticed.

Trump has signed two executive orders seeking to stop travel from several specific Muslim-majority countries, both of which were promptly challenged by civil rights groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union.

The first order was withdrawn by the administration after it was halted by federal courts, prompting Trump to issue a second, scaled down version of the ban.

That order, too, has been put on hold by the courts. On Thursday, the administration turned to the Supreme Court, asking the judges to hear the government’s appeal of the recent federal appellate decision upholding a lower court's order that blocked enforcement of the travel ban.

Trump's Justice Department has also asked the court to allow the federal government to begin enforcing the ban.