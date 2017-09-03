Powerful Explosion Detected In North Korea In Possible Nuclear Weapons Test

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in an undated photo released by the North Korean government.

Minutes after the tremor was detected, South Korea's government said they believed North Korea had conducted it's sixth nuclear test, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The US Geological Survey recorded a 6.3 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 0.0 km, a strong indicator the event may have been a nuclear test conducted by Kim Jong Un's military. The USGS described the event as an "explosion."

A powerful tremor was detected early Sunday in North Korea — a suspected nuclear weapons test — hours after the reclusive regime claimed to have developed a hydrogen bomb.

(URGENT) South Korean JCS says North Korea is presumed to have conducted sixth nuclear test https://t.co/anwFWNxlMX

The last time the North Korean government conducted a nuclear test was nearly a year ago on Sept. 8, 2016, prompting a rebuke from then-president Obama and the United Nation's Security Council. The test also prompted the UN to issue new sanctions on the country.

Sunday's 6.3-magnitude quake suggested whatever weapon was tested was much more powerful than the device tested last year, which produced a 5.3-magnitude tremor.

North Korea also tested a nuclear weapon in January of that year.

The test comes during already tense relations with the international community, including the US.

After the North Korean government threatened the US in August, suggesting they were reviewing plans to attack Guam in preparation for possible retaliation against a US attack, President Trump said North Korea would be met with "fire and fury like the world has never seen" if it continued to issue the threats.

Yet North Korea has continued to make aggressive military actions and tests, including firing a missile over Japan just earlier this week.

Just hours after the quake was detected Sunday, North Korea's official news agency KCNA had reported North Korea had developed a new advanced hydrogen bomb, Reuters reported.

The agency reported the new H-bomb could be fitted and would be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile, which experts believe would be able to reach the US.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates and follow @BuzzFeedNews on Twitter.