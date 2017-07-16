Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

People In Turkey Have To Listen To A Message From The President Before Connecting A Phone Call

Turkey's president is marking the anniversary of a failed military coup by making people listen to a message from him before they can make a phone call.

Posted on
Salvador Hernandez
Salvador Hernandez
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Pool / AP

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is on the phone with people in Turkey. On every call.

A recorded message from Erdogan was broadcast on phones throughout Turkey Saturday, a peculiar way of marking the anniversary of a failed military coup on July 15, 2016. The message was apparently played before any call was connected in the country, catching many people by surprise.

"Not a dream, it's real," the worker's rights group Sendika tweeted, attaching a video recording the message. "You will first listen to Erdogan when you make a call."

"Hayal değil gerçek”: Arama yaptığınızda ilk olarak Erdoğan’ı dinleyeceksiniz! https://t.co/XBOyiAc0cr
sendika.org @sendika_org

"Hayal değil gerçek”: Arama yaptığınızda ilk olarak Erdoğan’ı dinleyeceksiniz! https://t.co/XBOyiAc0cr

Reply Retweet Favorite

The head of Turkey's Information and Communication Technologies Authorities confirmed the phone recording from the president, tweeting a recording of the message.

“As your president, I wish all of you a happy 15th of July Democracy and National Unity day, ask for blessings on our martyrs from Allah, and wish for health and happiness to our veterans,” Erdogan says in Turkish in the message.

Tüm halkımız aramalarda Cumhurbaşkanımız Recep Tayyip Erdoğan'ın 15 Temmuz Demokrasi ve Milli Birlik günü mesajını… https://t.co/68cYuJkvfO
Dr. ÖMER FATİH SAYAN @ofatihsayan

Tüm halkımız aramalarda Cumhurbaşkanımız Recep Tayyip Erdoğan'ın 15 Temmuz Demokrasi ve Milli Birlik günü mesajını… https://t.co/68cYuJkvfO

Reply Retweet Favorite

Turkey continues to reel from the fallout of last year's coup attempt, when about 250 were killed and more than 2,000 injured after some members of the military attempted to overthrow Erdogan's government. Turkey has been in a state of national emergency, and the government has engaged in a massive crackdown targeting journalists, academics, and anyone accused of having ties to the leaders of the coup.

Nevertheless, the Turkish government celebrated its victory over the coup Saturday. In addition to the more personalized message played across people's telephone lines, Erdogan delivered a presidential address in front of a large crowd in Istanbul, thanking the Turkish citizens who assisted in thwarting the coup attempt, according to the BBC.

And he struck a harsh tone when referring to the alleged plotters who have yet been sentenced.

"When they appear in court," Erdogan told the crowd, "let's make them appear in uniform suits like in Guantanamo."

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Salvador Hernandez at salvador.hernandez@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews