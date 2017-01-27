People Are Sharing Their Refugee Stories In Response To Trump’s Ban

Using the hashtag #muslimban, people shared stories of loved ones being suddenly stuck abroad, or how their ancestors were able to come to US as a refugee.

The executive order signed Friday by Trump suspends the entire refugee program for 120 days, and halts refugees from war-torn Syria indefinitely.

The order does not mention “Islam” or “Muslim” in the text, but it blocks all people from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days.