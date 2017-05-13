Paul McCartney Shared His New Look For The New Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie, And People Are Freaking Out

Share On more Share On more

Paul McCartney shared this picture of himself Saturday in full costume for the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and freaked everyone out.

Some people wondered if it was a joke or real.

Deadline reported last year that the former Beatle had joined the cast of the film, which is set to be released on May 26.

Sir Paul McCartney won't be the first rock star to make an appearance in the film series. Keith Richards played Captain Teague, the father of Johnny Depp's character, Jack Sparrow, in 2011's On Stranger Tides.

No one seems quite sure what role McCartney will be playing in the latest installment of popular pirate series.