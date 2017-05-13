Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

Paul McCartney Shared His New Look For The New Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie, And People Are Freaking Out

He's trading that yellow submarine for a pirate's ship, people.

Posted on
Salvador Hernandez
Salvador Hernandez
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Paul McCartney shared this picture of himself Saturday in full costume for the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and freaked everyone out.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @paulmccartney

Some people wondered if it was a joke or real.

Is this real? @PaulMcCartney #PiratesLife #PiratesoftheCaribbean https://t.co/JlCbzWQVlC
kaitlyn michelle. @asdfjklkaitlyn

Is this real? @PaulMcCartney #PiratesLife #PiratesoftheCaribbean https://t.co/JlCbzWQVlC

Reply Retweet Favorite

Deadline reported last year that the former Beatle had joined the cast of the film, which is set to be released on May 26.

Sir Paul McCartney won't be the first rock star to make an appearance in the film series. Keith Richards played Captain Teague, the father of Johnny Depp's character, Jack Sparrow, in 2011's On Stranger Tides.

No one seems quite sure what role McCartney will be playing in the latest installment of popular pirate series.

Still, people are shook that he's going to be freaking pirate!

SIR PAUL AND JOHNNY DEPP ARE GOING TO BE IN A MOVIE TOGETHER I AM FREAKING OUT MY HEART LITERALLY CANNOT HANDLE IT #PiratesLife
Alice Carson @txicmelody13

SIR PAUL AND JOHNNY DEPP ARE GOING TO BE IN A MOVIE TOGETHER I AM FREAKING OUT MY HEART LITERALLY CANNOT HANDLE IT #PiratesLife

Reply Retweet Favorite
This has to be a joke, right? Ease up. #PiratesLife
Chris Haydon @Haydonsmovies

This has to be a joke, right? Ease up. #PiratesLife

Reply Retweet Favorite

And most seemed pretty happy with his look.

@PaulMcCartney
kailey troby @sassymccartney

@PaulMcCartney

Reply Retweet Favorite

Of course, it opened the door for plenty of Beatles' references.

@PaulMcCartney Trading in the yellow sub for a badass pirate ship. Drink up me hearties yo-ho. #PiratesLife
Jesse Aguirre @JayJayAguirre91

@PaulMcCartney Trading in the yellow sub for a badass pirate ship. Drink up me hearties yo-ho. #PiratesLife

Reply Retweet Favorite
Richie Spillane @rjspillane

"Aaarrrrrr, look at all the lonely people" @PaulMcCartney #PiratesLife

Reply Retweet Favorite
Looks like he's had a
Patrick Erickson KHQ @patrickerickson

Looks like he's had a "h..ARRR..d" day's night. #PiratesLife https://t.co/mLHUfMvBaT

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some pretty obvious suggestions for his pirate name.

@PaulMcCartney Captain Pepper
Ernesto @ErnestoEmerald

@PaulMcCartney Captain Pepper

Reply Retweet Favorite

Best of luck, Sir Paul McCartney!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney / Via Giphy.com

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Salvador Hernandez at salvador.hernandez@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews