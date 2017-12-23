Miss America CEO Has Resigned Over Crude Emails Criticizing The Looks Of Former Contestants

The chief executive of the Miss America Organization resigned on Saturday over crude emails criticizing and deriding former contestants of the competition.

The resignation of Miss America CEO Sam Haskell, which is effective immediately, came one day after he was suspended over the controversy.



The organization's president and chief operating officer, Josh Randle, and board chair Lynn Weidner also resigned, interim chairman Dan Meyers said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.



In the emails, reported by HuffPost on Thursday, Haskell criticized former winners, calling them derogatory terms and at times laughing or encouraging other executives at the organization who also insulted them.

When the lead writer of the pageant telecast in 2014 joked to Haskell that he would stop calling former contestants "forevers" and instead call them "cunts," Haskell reportedly replied, "Perfect...bahahaha."

The revelation of the emails prompted a strong rebuke, including from 49 Miss America pageant winners who called on Haskell and other leaders of the organization to quit.



"We stand firmly against harassment, bullying and shaming — especially of women — through the use of derogatory terms meant to belittle and demean," the pageant winners wrote, according to the New York Times.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Haskell described the emails published by HuffPost as "conveniently edited," and said that they came from former employees who stole them.

"Much of what was reported is dishonest, deceptive, and despicable," Haskell said. "The story is so unkind and untrue, and hurts me, my family, and the stewardship of this nonprofit."

He apologized for the statements, but said they were written during a time when he was "under stress from a full year of attacks by two Miss Americas."

"This was not the CEO of an organization laughing at inappropriate jokes and speaking about a former Miss America in email conversations," Haskell said in his statement. "This was a father whose family was being attacked, and a man whose character was being assassinated daily, which impaired my judgement when responding to the inappropriate emails sent to me about them. For that, I deeply apologize."

Many of the emails published by HuffPost involved Haskell responding positively or seemingly agreeing with emails written by other officials criticizing or insulting former contestants.

In one, he laughed when an employee suggested a former contestant should be dead.