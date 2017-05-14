Melissa McCarthy As Sean Spicer Went Looking For Trump In NY To Make Things Right

“I need to find Trump. I promise I will talk better”

Some reporters, though, seemed to be welcoming the change. "You are articulate and charming," one SNL "reporter" tells Aidy Bryant, who played Huckabee. "Whereas Sean is bullish and..."

Bobby Moynihan, playing New York Times correspondent Glenn Thrush, wanted to know if the firing of the FBI's director, James Comey, had anything to do with his investigation into Russia. "I think the American people deserve to know," he says. But McCarthy's Spicer was not having it.

The reporters in the sketch press on. "Sean, you must know this Russia thing was really bad," one comments. So Spicer took out his Russian nesting dalls to press his point.

But reporters aren't just interested in Russia and Comey: They point out that Spicer's job is reportedly on the line. "Were you surprised he fired Comey before he fired you?" someone asks.

The reporters demand to know what is going on in the White House, and why Spicer is being told to say things that are plainly untrue? Why would Trump, his friend, put him in that position?