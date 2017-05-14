Get Our App!
16 Voice-To-Text Fails That’ll Have You Lollin’
Melissa McCarthy As Sean Spicer Went Looking For…
27 Of The Most Eurovision Things To Happen
13 Painful Struggles You Relate To If You’re…
People Are Sharing Photos Of Their Indigenous Mums…
Married Woman Gets A Kylie Jenner Makeover
What’s A Moment From "Grey’s Anatomy" That You…
Here Are The Most WTF Lyrics From The Eurovision…
Women Wear Fake Nipples For A Day video

Melissa McCarthy As Sean Spicer Went Looking For Trump In NY To Make Things Right

“I need to find Trump. I promise I will talk better”

Salvador Hernandez
Salvador Hernandez
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Melissa McCarthy returned to Saturday Night Live and we finally know why she rode around Manhattan in a motorized podium: She was looking for Trump to make things right.

Melissa McCarthy returned to Saturday Night Live and we finally know why she rode around Manhattan in a motorized podium: She was looking for Trump to make things right.

View this image ›

NBC

2. You see, Sarah Huckabee has been filling in for Sean Spicer at White House press briefings lately, fueling speculation that Sean Spicer’s job might be on the line. But Spicey has been hanging out near by.

View this image ›

NBC

Some reporters, though, seemed to be welcoming the change.

“You are articulate and charming,” one SNL “reporter” tells Aidy Bryant, who played Huckabee. “Whereas Sean is bullish and…”

4. Welcome back Sean.

View this image ›

NBC

Bobby Moynihan, playing New York Times correspondent Glenn Thrush, wanted to know if the firing of the FBI’s director, James Comey, had anything to do with his investigation into Russia.

“I think the American people deserve to know,” he says. But McCarthy’s Spicer was not having it.

6. “Shut up, Glenn!”

View this image ›

NBC

The reporters in the sketch press on. “Sean, you must know this Russia thing was really bad,” one comments.

So Spicer took out his Russian nesting dalls to press his point.

8. “Trump conferred with his good friend, Steve Bannon.”

"Trump conferred with his good friend, Steve Bannon."

View this image ›

NBC

9. “And the decision to fire Comey was confirmed by Trump’s tiniest of buddies, c’mon now little buddy, Jeff Sessions.”

View this image ›

NBC

But reporters aren’t just interested in Russia and Comey: They point out that Spicer’s job is reportedly on the line.

“Were you surprised he fired Comey before he fired you?” someone asks.

11. Uh-oh.

View this image ›

NBC

The reporters demand to know what is going on in the White House, and why Spicer is being told to say things that are plainly untrue? Why would Trump, his friend, put him in that position?

13. He’s off to find out.

View this image ›

NBC

14. All the way to New York.

View this image ›

NBC

15. Spicer is so sad!

View this image ›

NBC

16. Thankfully he clears everything up with Trump. Sort of.

View this image ›

NBC

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Salvador Hernandez at salvador.hernandez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
US-Backed Forces Asked ISIS To Hand Over A Syrian City. It Worked.

by Nancy A. Youssef

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing