Man Who Supported The Bundys In Armed Nevada Standoff Gets 68 Years In Prison

An Arizona man was sentenced to 68 years in prison for his part in a Nevada standoff between federal agents and armed supporters of rancher Cliven Bundy, whose anti-government protest became a rallying cry for militia groups across the country.

Gregory Burleson, 53, was the first to be sentenced in connection with the 2014 standoff near Bunkerville, Nevada. He was found guilty in April on multiple felony counts, including threatening and assaulting federal officers, obstruction of justice, and traveling across state lines to commit extortion.

Burleson, thinking he was speaking to documentary filmmakers who were in fact undercover FBI agents, was recorded saying he was "hell bent on killing federal agents that had turned their back on we the people," The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

A total of 17 people, including Cliven Bundy and his sons, Ammon and Ryan, have been charged in the standoff.

The Bundy family had been in dispute with the federal government for years over grazing fees that Cliven Bundy refused to pay. The dispute grew into an armed conflict in the Nevada desert after federal officials began to confiscate Bundy's cattle because of the unpaid fees.

The standoff became a rallying point for supporters of ranchers who argue they should have more access to public lands, as well as militia groups and anti-government figures who saw the skirmish as a chance to confront federal agents.

