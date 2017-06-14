ICE Chief Says Undocumented Immigrants "Should Be Worried" And Looking Over Their Shoulder

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Thomas Homan told a congressional committee Tuesday all undocumented immigrants in the US "should be uncomfortable" and "looking over (their) shoulder" when it comes to who could be deported by the federal agency.

"In the country I grew up in, if you're violating the law you should be uncomfortable," Homan testified Tuesday before the Homeland Security subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee. "He should be looking over his shoulder if he's in this country in violation of the law and ordered removed. He should be worried that he's going to be arrested."

Homan's comments point to the shift in priorities that has occurred under the Trump administration, refocusing the efforts of immigration authorities from prioritizing on undocumented immigrants with violent criminal convictions, to anyone who might be in the country illegally.

Even those with DUI or traffic tickets on their record, the ICE director said, could be considered a public safety risk and therefore a priority for deportation under current practices.

Homan's response came after questions from New York Rep. Nita Lowey, who questioned the ICE director about the detention of 19-year-old Diego Ismael Puma Macancela who was detained hours before his senior prom and days before his high school graduation.

Lowey, who said Macancela had not broken the law, has asked for ICE not to deport the 19-year-old.

Homan however, disputed the congresswoman's argument, saying Macancela broke the law by entering the country illegally.

"By entering the country illegally he committed a crime," he said. "There should be no population of persons that are in this country illegally, who violated the law, then had a final decision from a judge, who feel comfortable he doesn't have to worry about being arrested."