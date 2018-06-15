Honey Smacks Is Being Recalled Because It Might Give You Something More Than A Sugar High

Share On more Share On more

Kellogg's is recalling boxes of Honey Smacks after batches of the cereal were found to be possibly tainted with salmonella, the company announced Thursday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 73 people across 31 states have gotten sick in cases that have been linked back to boxes of Honey Smacks cereal.

Those infected with salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, according to the CDC. Young children and the elderly with weakened immune systems can be especially vulnerable.

No deaths have been reported as a result of the outbreak, but CDC officials said in a statement that 24 people have been hospitalized between March 3 and May 28.

"Kellogg launched an investigation with the third-party manufacturer who produces Honey Smacks immediately after being contacted by the Food & Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control," FDA officials said in a statement.

On Thursday, Kellogg's began recalling 15.3-oz and 23-oz boxes of the puffed wheat cereal because of the potential presence of salmonella.

According to the CDC, those sickened by salmonella start to experience symptoms 12 to 72 hours after consumption.

"Most people recover within a week, but some illnesses can last longer and be more severe," the CDC said.

Besides the US, the cereal is also known to have been distributed to Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, the Caribbean, Guam, Tahiti and Saipan. They include boxes with the UPC codes 3800039103 and 3800014810.

Kellogg's is asking people who have purchased the boxes to throw away the product. The company is also offering full refunds to customers via kelloggs.com/honeysmacksrecall or calling 800-962-1413.