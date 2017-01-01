Get Our News App
21 Things You’ll Only Get If You’re A Terrible…
57 Products On Amazon Our Readers Loved In 2016
Life As A Pet Mortician video
24 Movies You Probably Missed This Year, But Should…
Secret Thoughts Women Have
Have You Got Weird Fruit Opinions?
16 Things Guys Need To Leave In 2016
21 Healthyish Prepackaged Snacks That People…

Someone Changed The Hollywood Sign To Read "Hollyweed"

A spokesperson for the Hollywood Sign Trust tells BuzzFeed News the New Year’s Eve prank was “ambitious.”

Salvador Hernandez
Salvador Hernandez
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. The iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles was vandalized at some point during New Year’s Eve to read “Hollyweed,” kicking off 2017 with a prank.

2. As one of the most recognizable landmarks in the world, the popular sign is often targeted by vandals, but officials told BuzzFeed News this was one of the most “ambitious” efforts they’ve seen in a long time.

“This is a little more ambitious,” said Betsy Isroelit, spokeswoman for the Hollywood Sign Trust, the organization that helps maintain the sign.

The vandalism was noticed early Sunday morning, and the Los Angeles Police Department has been contacted to investigate, she said.

In the meantime, however, people were sure to take a picture of the new “Hollyweed” sign.

It’s not the first time that the sign has been changed to read “Hollyweed,” though, Isroelit told BuzzFeed News.

“Hollyweed has been done in the past,” she said. “It’s not an original idea.”

The sign was made to read “Hollyweed” back in 1976.

It was not clear who was behind the “prank,” but recreational pot use was just approved by California voters in November.

Isroelit said the sign is not vandalized often, but the foundation works closely with LAPD to prevent and investigate all incidents.

LAPD did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News.

Isroelit said she expects the sign to be fixed quickly on Sunday morning.

In the meantime, some people are still getting their kicks.

Time to pack your (dime) bags and move to Hollyweed 💨

— nakeisha (@nicegoingnak)

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Salvador Hernandez at salvador.hernandez@buzzfeed.com.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
How A 6-Year-Old Got Locked On A Psych Ward

by Rosalind Adams

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing