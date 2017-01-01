Someone Changed The Hollywood Sign To Read "Hollyweed"

It’s not the first time that the sign has been changed to read “Hollyweed,” though, Isroelit told BuzzFeed News.

“Hollyweed has been done in the past,” she said. “It’s not an original idea.”

The sign was made to read “Hollyweed” back in 1976.

It was not clear who was behind the “prank,” but recreational pot use was just approved by California voters in November.

Isroelit said the sign is not vandalized often, but the foundation works closely with LAPD to prevent and investigate all incidents.

LAPD did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News.

Isroelit said she expects the sign to be fixed quickly on Sunday morning.

In the meantime, some people are still getting their kicks.