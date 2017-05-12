Hail-Hydra.com Now Redirects You To Trump's Official White House Bio

This is the President of the United States Donald Trump. He is not a member of Marvel's fictional bad-guy organization, Hydra.
This is a comic book fan in a cosplay costume of Red Skull, a Marvel character and member of Hydra. He is not affiliated with the White House.
But when you type in hail-hydra.com on your web browser, you are currently being redirected to the White House's biography page for President Trump. 👀
It's not clear how long this redirect has been in place, but the Hollywood Reporter wrote about it Thursday.
Now, if you're not familiar with Hydra, it is a bad-guy filled organization from the Marvel comic books bent on world domination.
Captain America spends a lot of his time fighting them.
BuzzFeed News has tried to find the online prankster, but it appears that they have taken steps to make sure their identity is hidden.
A search for the domain name shows the only registrant name is Whois Privacy Protect, a company whose business is specifically to keep hidden the real owners of certain websites.
However, we did look a little bit into the website's history and found out this isn't the first time the mystery owner has played the same prank.
Back in at least August 2015, the address was linking Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's web page which, back then, was being used for his presidential campaign. The address was redirecting there until at least October, according to archive.org.
Whois domain records show the address was created in April 23, 2014. It was last updated on April 16, 2017.
Still, its unclear who purchased the domain, since it leads back to Whois Privacy Protect.
BuzzFeed News reached out to the company to be put in touch with the real owner of the domain, but did not immediately hear back.
We also reached out to the White House, but they did not immediately respond.
Until then...
