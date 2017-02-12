Get Ready For Melissa McCarthy’s "SNL" Encore As The White House Press Secretary

Melissa McCarthy completely killed it last week on SNL as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, and this week she returned for a much anticipated encore, showing up in the cold open.

Things got a bit out of hand last time in the White House briefing room — Spicer tried to run reporters over with his podium and squirted journalists with his big super soaker.

But he wants to be calmer now.

“I will remain calm now as long as you sons of — I’m not going to do that,” he says. “That is the old Spicey. This is the new Spicey.”