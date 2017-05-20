Sections

Anderson Cooper Just Told A Contributor He'd Defend Trump For Taking "A Dump On His Desk"

Phew.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Salvador Hernandez
Salvador Hernandez
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This week's intense news cycle might have been a bit much for CNN's Anderson Cooper, who told a Trump surrogate Friday that he'd probably defend the president even if he "took a dump on his desk."

Screenshot / Via CNN

Cooper was talking to Jeffrey Lord, a CNN contributor and fervent supporter of President Trump.

Cooper was asking Lord whether it was smart for Trump to have reportedly told the Russians during a White House meeting that firing former FBI Director James Comey had eased some of the pressure he was feeling regarding the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the election.

Lord tried to sidestep the question, prompting Cooper to interject: "I believe that's called a 'punt.'"

"I don't care what he says to the Russians," Lord responded. "I mean, he's the president of the United States. If he wants to say that, Barack Obama wants to say it, if George Bush says, I looked in his eyes..."

And then a very frustrated Cooper did it.

💩 💩 💩

Salvador Hernandez @SalHernandez

"If he took a dump on his desk you would defend it." 💩 @andersoncooper what? 😲

Reply Retweet Favorite

The moment caused plenty of laughs online.

@SalHernandez @andersoncooper Anderson Cooper is all out of fucks to give. He simply has no more
Nick Field @nick_field90

@SalHernandez @andersoncooper Anderson Cooper is all out of fucks to give. He simply has no more

Reply Retweet Favorite
I can’t stop laughing. @andersoncooper is the best. https://t.co/WQNMUtb7LI
Krista @nonsoccermom

I can’t stop laughing. @andersoncooper is the best. https://t.co/WQNMUtb7LI

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some even applauded Cooper for it.

@SalHernandez @SharonJ44257163 @andersoncooper Just when I thought I couldn't love @andersoncooper more.
LibrarianSTILL4Her @cathyleigh1

@SalHernandez @SharonJ44257163 @andersoncooper Just when I thought I couldn't love @andersoncooper more.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@SalHernandez @Bencjacobs @andersoncooper Maybe the greatest moment in network news history
Matt Catlin @MCatlin1984

@SalHernandez @Bencjacobs @andersoncooper Maybe the greatest moment in network news history

Reply Retweet Favorite

However, there were some folks who thought it was an unprofessional moment for the CNN host.

@SalHernandez @andersoncooper Wait, @cnn, this is your idea of a journalist? @andersoncooper? Really?
Yes, Nick $earcy! @yesnicksearcy

@SalHernandez @andersoncooper Wait, @cnn, this is your idea of a journalist? @andersoncooper? Really?

Reply Retweet Favorite
And this is supposed to be one of the best journalist in the US? If so, we are all seriously fucked https://t.co/nTdb39zYci
Steve B @n7cpu1

And this is supposed to be one of the best journalist in the US? If so, we are all seriously fucked https://t.co/nTdb39zYci

Reply Retweet Favorite

Most seemed to take it as a comical moment between Cooper and Lord, who often spar on the cable news network.

I never thought I'd say this but props to @realJeffreyLord for laughing along and not faking being all offended. https://t.co/1MzBgT7pDT
Rabid Hussein Badger @rabidbadger

I never thought I'd say this but props to @realJeffreyLord for laughing along and not faking being all offended. https://t.co/1MzBgT7pDT

Reply Retweet Favorite

Even Lord was shook. 😂

Screenshot / Via CNN

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Salvador Hernandez at salvador.hernandez@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

