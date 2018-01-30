Court Documents Reveal A Second Person Of Interest In The Las Vegas Mass Shooting

A second person of interest in the deadly Las Vegas mass shooting that left 58 people dead was identified in unsealed documents Tuesday, revealing investigators were looking to talk to a man just days after the attack.

Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo had recently said the gunman, Stephen Paddock, acted alone in the Oct. 1 attack. His girlfriend Marilou Danley, who had been previously identified as a person of interest, is not expected to face charges in the investigation.

But court documents released Tuesday revealed officials considered a second man as a person of interest in their investigation. Though his name had been ordered redacted from the records released by a Clark County district court, the Las Vegas Review Journal obtained an unredacted version of the documents that identified the man as Douglas Haig.

"Until the investigation can rule otherwise, Marilou Danley and Douglas Haig have become persons of interest who may have conspired with Stephen Paddock to commit Murder with a Deadly Weapon," the document states.

The FBI and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' questions about Haig.



Haig's name appears to have been included in a search warrant affidavit filed by a Las Vegas police officer just days after the shooting, seeking information for a number of phone records, including subscriber information, calls, text messages, data searches, and cell tower information.

Haig's possible connections to Paddock or Danley are not outlined in the records. Haig could not be immediately reached for comment.



The Las Vegas Review Journal spoke to Paddock's brother, Eric Paddock, who told the paper, "I never heard of the guy."

On Jan. 20, Lombardo told reporters that the “FBI has an ongoing case against an individual of federal interest," but declined to identify the person or say what their suspected connection was to the shooting. Lombardo also stressed that, "there is only one person responsible and that was Stephen Paddock."