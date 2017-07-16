Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

At Least 7 Killed After Flash Flood Sweeps Through Popular Swimming Hole

Several people were swept away by flash flooding when a thunderstorm began pounding the Tonto National Forest in Arizona.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Salvador Hernandez
Salvador Hernandez
BuzzFeed News Reporter
#BREAKING: Seven dead, three still missing in #Payson flash flooding https://t.co/Bew1hGS1EY #abc15
ABC15 Arizona @abc15

#BREAKING: Seven dead, three still missing in #Payson flash flooding https://t.co/Bew1hGS1EY #abc15

Reply Retweet Favorite

At least seven people were killed during a flash flood at a popular swimming hole in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona, officials said Sunday.

The flooding came as a result of a thunderstorm that pounded central Arizona Saturday while more than a hundred people were gathered at the Cold Springs Swimming Hole, Water Wheel Fire and Medical District Fire Chief Ron Sattelmaier told the Associated Press.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

At 3:19 p.m., the Gila County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call that multiple were reported missing after water swept through the area, the department said in a statement.

Search and rescue operations have been ongoing since then, involving multiple agencies searching for the missing people.

Three bodies were found Saturday, ABC 15 reported. Four additional bodies were recovered Sunday.

The Gila County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News requests for comment.

One of the deceased was identified as a child, the AP reported.

At least three more people are still missing, authorities said.

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Salvador Hernandez at salvador.hernandez@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews