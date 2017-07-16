At Least 7 Killed After Flash Flood Sweeps Through Popular Swimming Hole

Share On link Share On link

Share On googleplus Share On googleplus

Share On reddit Share On reddit

Share On linkedin Share On linkedin

Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon

Share On tumblr Share On tumblr

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp

Share On sms Share On sms

Share On email Share On email

Share On twitter Share On twitter

Share On lineapp Share On lineapp

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On pinterest Share On pinterest

Share On vk Share On vk

Share On facebook Share On facebook

#BREAKING: Seven dead, three still missing in #Payson flash flooding https://t.co/Bew1hGS1EY #abc15

The flooding came as a result of a thunderstorm that pounded central Arizona Saturday while more than a hundred people were gathered at the Cold Springs Swimming Hole, Water Wheel Fire and Medical District Fire Chief Ron Sattelmaier told the Associated Press.

At least seven people were killed during a flash flood at a popular swimming hole in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona, o fficials said Sunday.

At 3:19 p.m., the Gila County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call that multiple were reported missing after water swept through the area, the department said in a statement.

Search and rescue operations have been ongoing since then, involving multiple agencies searching for the missing people.

Three bodies were found Saturday, ABC 15 reported. Four additional bodies were recovered Sunday.

The Gila County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News requests for comment.

One of the deceased was identified as a child, the AP reported.



At least three more people are still missing, authorities said.