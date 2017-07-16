At Least 7 Killed After Flash Flood Sweeps Through Popular Swimming Hole

At least seven people were killed during a flash flood at a popular swimming hole in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona, officials said Sunday.
The flooding came as a result of a thunderstorm that pounded central Arizona Saturday while more than a hundred people were gathered at the Cold Springs Swimming Hole, Water Wheel Fire and Medical District Fire Chief Ron Sattelmaier told the Associated Press.
At 3:19 p.m., the Gila County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call that multiple were reported missing after water swept through the area, the department said in a statement.
Search and rescue operations have been ongoing since then, involving multiple agencies searching for the missing people.
Three bodies were found Saturday, ABC 15 reported. Four additional bodies were recovered Sunday.
The Gila County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News requests for comment.
One of the deceased was identified as a child, the AP reported.
At least three more people are still missing, authorities said.
