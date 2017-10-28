An Astros Player Appeared To Make A Racist Gesture After Hitting A Home Run In The World Series

Houston Astros first baseman was caught on camera Friday night making what appeared to be a racist gesture after hitting a home run against a Dodgers pitcher who is of Iranian and Japanese descent.
Yulieski Gurriel, had just scored the first run of Game 3 of the World Series and was being followed by cameras as he celebrated with teammates in the dugout. The 33-year-old was then seen pulling his eyes back with his hands to squint, an offensive gesture against people of Asian descent.
The moment was caught by several baseball fans watching the game, who called the gesture offensive.
ADVERTISEMENT
Even other professional baseball players weighed in, criticizing the first baseman.
Darvish, 31, was removed early in the game after allowing 4 runs in just two innings.
The Astros did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.
Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Salvador Hernandez at salvador.hernandez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.