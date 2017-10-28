 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down

An Astros Player Appeared To Make A Racist Gesture After Hitting A Home Run In The World Series

Yulieski Gurriel was seen squinting his eyes with his hands after hitting a home run off a Dodgers pitcher who is of Japanese descent.

Posted on
Salvador Hernandez
Salvador Hernandez
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Fox

Houston Astros first baseman was caught on camera Friday night making what appeared to be a racist gesture after hitting a home run against a Dodgers pitcher who is of Iranian and Japanese descent.

Yulieski Gurriel, had just scored the first run of Game 3 of the World Series and was being followed by cameras as he celebrated with teammates in the dugout. The 33-year-old was then seen pulling his eyes back with his hands to squint, an offensive gesture against people of Asian descent.

Gurriel mocking Darvish??
You @CoIIier

Gurriel mocking Darvish??

Reply Retweet Favorite

The moment was caught by several baseball fans watching the game, who called the gesture offensive.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wonder what Yulieski Gurriel’s response is going to be when ask about his slant-eye gesture after his bomb off Yu D… https://t.co/mgmCT4227w
Play Ball @iLetsPlayBall

Wonder what Yulieski Gurriel’s response is going to be when ask about his slant-eye gesture after his bomb off Yu D… https://t.co/mgmCT4227w

Reply Retweet Favorite
Damn gurriel. You could've just sit down and be quiet. I love the Astros but can't forgive racism
katson🎃🍂 @kingkatgemini95

Damn gurriel. You could've just sit down and be quiet. I love the Astros but can't forgive racism

Reply Retweet Favorite

Even other professional baseball players weighed in, criticizing the first baseman.

Gurriel that’s 🗑
Jake Diekman @JakeDiekman

Gurriel that’s 🗑

Reply Retweet Favorite
Damn, really hope that gesture from Gurriel wasnt directed towards Yu...no place for that.
Ryan Rua @Rua_Numba_2

Damn, really hope that gesture from Gurriel wasnt directed towards Yu...no place for that.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Darvish, 31, was removed early in the game after allowing 4 runs in just two innings.

The Astros did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Salvador Hernandez at salvador.hernandez@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
ADVERTISEMENT

Connect With USNews

ADVERTISEMENT