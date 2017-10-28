An Astros Player Appeared To Make A Racist Gesture After Hitting A Home Run In The World Series

Houston Astros first baseman was caught on camera Friday night making what appeared to be a racist gesture after hitting a home run against a Dodgers pitcher who is of Iranian and Japanese descent.

Yulieski Gurriel, had just scored the first run of Game 3 of the World Series and was being followed by cameras as he celebrated with teammates in the dugout. The 33-year-old was then seen pulling his eyes back with his hands to squint, an offensive gesture against people of Asian descent.