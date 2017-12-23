 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Gift Guide
More Caret down

An Eerie Object Streaked Across The LA Sky And People Freaked Out. Here's What It Really Was.

Sorry, a close encounter with our alien overlords will have to wait.

Posted on
Salvador Hernandez
Salvador Hernandez
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A mysterious bright object streaked across the Southern California sky Friday night, and folks started to immediately — and rightly — freak out. I mean, look at this:

WTH just flew over Los Angeles...
AV Newbie @atwatervillage

WTH just flew over Los Angeles...

Reply Retweet Favorite

Most people seemed to have one thought in mind: 👽 👽 👽

#losangeles WHAT IS GOING ON IN THE SKY??? #ufo
Bao Vo @baovo

#losangeles WHAT IS GOING ON IN THE SKY??? #ufo

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement
So a weird object is flying in the sky right now. It was emitting a weird colorful smoke and a bright light. So bas… https://t.co/I97l12orZ7
Trev 🤙🏼 @SantellanTrevor

So a weird object is flying in the sky right now. It was emitting a weird colorful smoke and a bright light. So bas… https://t.co/I97l12orZ7

Reply Retweet Favorite

OMG what if its North Korea!?!? (It wasn't.)

If these are aliens or North Koreans I love you all. (Well, like 20% of you)
Kris Ankarlo @KrisAnkarlo

If these are aliens or North Koreans I love you all. (Well, like 20% of you)

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or what if Santa Claus got a serious upgrade to his sled?

What the hell is this that just flew over L.A. and sprayed some mist all over us???
Simon Samano @SJSamano

What the hell is this that just flew over L.A. and sprayed some mist all over us???

Reply Retweet Favorite

Turns out there's a much more simple answer. That streak cutting across the sky was yet another launch from SpaceX, which launched a rocket from Vanderberg Air Force Base on the California coast.

Thanks @passantino for explaining what this was. I thought/hoped the aliens had finally come for us 👽
Adolfo Flores @aflores

Thanks @passantino for explaining what this was. I thought/hoped the aliens had finally come for us 👽

Reply Retweet Favorite

According to SpaceX, the Falcon 9 rocket launched Friday night was carrying a satellite for Iridium, a satellite phone provider.

Launch underway https://t.co/llNdEWbHBp
Elon Musk @elonmusk

Launch underway https://t.co/llNdEWbHBp

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

The satellites are a replacement for a current network of low-Earth orbit commercial satellites currently circling the planet.

“The process of replacing the satellites one-by-one in a constellation of this size and scale has never been completed before,” SpaceX said in a statement.

Friday’s mission was the fourth in a series of 10 satellite launches for Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Still, the rocket seemed to catch many people off guard, and was spotted from as far away as Las Vegas.

#BREAKING what is it and what does it want?!?! Bright light spotted in Primm/Stateline area. No, it’s not the… https://t.co/YHZfddhaQZ
Joe Bartels @Joe_Bartels

#BREAKING what is it and what does it want?!?! Bright light spotted in Primm/Stateline area. No, it’s not the… https://t.co/YHZfddhaQZ

Reply Retweet Favorite

And in Arizona.

We'll rely on the news to tell us what this is in the western sky. Whatever it is, it's mysterious and very pretty.
Arizona DOT @ArizonaDOT

We'll rely on the news to tell us what this is in the western sky. Whatever it is, it's mysterious and very pretty.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Here's a better look at tonight's Falcon 9 rocket launch as viewed over downtown Phoenix. #falcon9 #SpaceX
John Sirlin @SirlinJohn

Here's a better look at tonight's Falcon 9 rocket launch as viewed over downtown Phoenix. #falcon9 #SpaceX

Reply Retweet Favorite

People wanted answers.

What the hell is this?
Joe Mozingo @joemozingo

What the hell is this?

Reply Retweet Favorite

At least we know its not aliens, right?

#losangeles WHAT IS GOING ON IN THE SKY??? #ufo
Bao Vo @baovo

#losangeles WHAT IS GOING ON IN THE SKY??? #ufo

Reply Retweet Favorite

Well 😳 😳 😳 😳 😳 😳

@CristatoLive @SpaceX It was definitely aliens
Elon Musk @elonmusk

@CristatoLive @SpaceX It was definitely aliens

Reply Retweet Favorite

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Salvador Hernandez at salvador.hernandez@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement