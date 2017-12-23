An Eerie Object Streaked Across The LA Sky And People Freaked Out. Here's What It Really Was.

A mysterious bright object streaked across the Southern California sky Friday night, and folks started to immediately — and rightly — freak out. I mean, look at this:
Most people seemed to have one thought in mind: 👽 👽 👽
OMG what if its North Korea!?!? (It wasn't.)
Or what if Santa Claus got a serious upgrade to his sled?
Turns out there's a much more simple answer. That streak cutting across the sky was yet another launch from SpaceX, which launched a rocket from Vanderberg Air Force Base on the California coast.
According to SpaceX, the Falcon 9 rocket launched Friday night was carrying a satellite for Iridium, a satellite phone provider.
The satellites are a replacement for a current network of low-Earth orbit commercial satellites currently circling the planet.
“The process of replacing the satellites one-by-one in a constellation of this size and scale has never been completed before,” SpaceX said in a statement.
Friday’s mission was the fourth in a series of 10 satellite launches for Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
Still, the rocket seemed to catch many people off guard, and was spotted from as far away as Las Vegas.
And in Arizona.
People wanted answers.
At least we know its not aliens, right?
Well 😳 😳 😳 😳 😳 😳
Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Salvador Hernandez at salvador.hernandez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.