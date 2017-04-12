A Police Officer Was Caught On Video Beating A Man After He Was Allegedly Jaywalking

Share On more Share On more

A California police officer was captured on video Monday tackling a pedestrian to the ground and punching him repeatedly in the face after the man questioned why he was being stopped.



Police dash cam video of the incident shows the officer, who is white, getting out of his patrol car and trying to stop a black man walking along a sidewalk in a Sacramento neighborhood.

"Come here, bud," the officer can be heard saying.

The man's response is not audible, but the officer is heard replying, "I do, you were jaywalking."

The man continues to walk despite the officer behind him.

"Stop right now, before I take you to the ground," the officer says.

"You pulled me over for nothing," the man replies.

Video then shows the officer tackling the man, identified by local media as 24-year-old Nandi Cain Jr., to the ground and punching him repeatedly.