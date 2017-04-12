Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

A Police Officer Was Caught On Video Beating A Man After He Was Allegedly Jaywalking

Police have launched a criminal investigation into the Sacramento officer's actions after video showed him repeatedly punching a pedestrian.

Posted on
Salvador Hernandez
Salvador Hernandez
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Via Facebook: naomi.montaie

A California police officer was captured on video Monday tackling a pedestrian to the ground and punching him repeatedly in the face after the man questioned why he was being stopped.

Police dash cam video of the incident shows the officer, who is white, getting out of his patrol car and trying to stop a black man walking along a sidewalk in a Sacramento neighborhood.

"Come here, bud," the officer can be heard saying.

The man's response is not audible, but the officer is heard replying, "I do, you were jaywalking."

The man continues to walk despite the officer behind him.

"Stop right now, before I take you to the ground," the officer says.

"You pulled me over for nothing," the man replies.

Video then shows the officer tackling the man, identified by local media as 24-year-old Nandi Cain Jr., to the ground and punching him repeatedly.

Sacramento Police

Sacramento Police called the violent encounter "unacceptable conduct" and said a personnel and criminal investigation had been launched into the officer's actions.

"The actions of the involved Sacramento Police Officer are disturbing and does not appear to be reasonable based upon the circumstances," a statement released Tuesday by the department read. "The actions that were observed are not indicative of the dedicated women and men who work for the Department."

A police investigation was launched after the officer's dash cam video was reviewed, showing the initial stop and use of force, the department said. Investigative staff determined the officer did not have sufficient grounds to make the initial stop.

"I thought I was going to be like the next Trayvon Martin," Cain told CBS13 about the incident.

Video captured by Naomi Montaie, who calls Cain "nephew," shows the officer reaching for Cain's neck and tossing him onto the ground. Once on the ground, the officer can be seen delivering multiple punches to the man's face.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

Sacramento Police did not release the name of the officer involved, but described him as a two-year veteran of the department.

He was placed on administrative leave with pay, the department said.

Police said Cain was originally arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and an outstanding warrant. He was released early Tuesday morning and given a court date for his outstanding warrant, police said.

No other charges were filed against him.

Sacramento Police


Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Salvador Hernandez at salvador.hernandez@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted by

Connect With USNews