A Man Was Kicked Out Of A Night Club And Then Drove His Car Into The Club, Police Say

A man who was kicked out of a Gravesend night club in the United Kingdom later returned and drove his car through the club, police officials said, injuring several people inside.
The aftermath of the crash was captured by several people inside the club, with videos appearing to show police taking the driver into custody while surrounded by patrons who had escaped the vehicle.
Kent Police were called to Blake's, a dance and night club, at 12:47 a.m. Sunday, after "a number of people" were injured when a car drove into the nightclub building, officials said in a statement.
The driver "is believed to have been asked to leave the nightclub earlier that evening following an altercation," the statement said.
Two people who were at the club, including one who said he witnessed the crash, told BuzzFeed News that the crash occurred in an open smoking area with a shisha bar, near a side entrance of the club.
Both people said the club was packed for the night's main act, British rapper Giggs. The area that the car drove through leads to the crowded dance floor of the club.
"It all happened so fast and wasn't pretty," one of the witnesses, who asked not to be identified, told BuzzFeed News. "I'm praying for everyone still there and trying to get home safe."
"My God, I nearly died," Reece Parkinson, a radio host for BBC's 1Xtra, tweeted minutes after the crash.
Kent police officials said the driver, who has not been identified, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
The circumstances surrounding his departure from the club earlier in the night remain unclear. The venue did not immediately respond to requests for comment from BuzzFeed News.
Police officials did not say how many people were injured in the crash. It was not being treated as a terror incident, officials said.
