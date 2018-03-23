A Car Crashed And Burst Into Flames After It Breached The Main Gate Of A California Air Force Base

The FBI is investigating after a vehicle breached the main gate of a Northern California air force base and burst into flames, killing the driver, officials said.

The incident occurred at about 7 p.m. Wednesday when the driver of the car, who was not authorized to enter Travis Air Force Base, breached the main gate of the facility in Fairfield, California.

The driver of the vehicle, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other deaths or injuries were reported. Law enforcement and military officials have released few details about the security breach and aftermath.

"The car crashed shortly after entering the base and became engulfed in flames," the base said in a statement. Security forces and personnel from the explosive ordnance disposal unit responded to the incident.