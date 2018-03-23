A Car Crashed And Burst Into Flames After It Breached The Main Gate Of A California Air Force Base

The FBI is investigating after a vehicle breached the main gate of a Northern California air force base and burst into flames, killing the driver, officials said.
The incident occurred at about 7 p.m. Wednesday when the driver of the car, who was not authorized to enter Travis Air Force Base, breached the main gate of the facility in Fairfield, California.
The driver of the vehicle, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other deaths or injuries were reported. Law enforcement and military officials have released few details about the security breach and aftermath.
"The car crashed shortly after entering the base and became engulfed in flames," the base said in a statement. Security forces and personnel from the explosive ordnance disposal unit responded to the incident.
Video from the scene showed the vehicle in flames and firefighters responding to the incident.
A spokesman for the base would not disclose to BuzzFeed News how the fire started, how the driver died, or if any gunshots were fired during the incident.
The breach prompted a closure of the main gate of the base.
The incident is being investigated by the FBI and Air Force Office of Special Investigations.
"We are involved in the investigation and continue to investigate this matter with our partners to include AF Office of Special Investigations," said Gina Swankie, spokesperson for the FBI Sacramento field office. "As this is an ongoing investigation, we have limited information to provide at this time."
Travis Air Force Base is located 50 miles northeast of San Francisco. More than 26,000 service members and civilians live or work at the facility.
