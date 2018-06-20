A 10-Year-Old Girl With Down Syndrome Was Separated From Her Mother At The Border

Mexico's government issued a strong rebuke Tuesday of the Trump administration's decision to separate children from their parents at the border over its "zero tolerance" policy and asked for the policy to be rescinded, Videgaray said. Mexico has also requested officials from the UN Human Rights Council monitor the situation.

"From conviction and by constitutional obligation, we cannot remain indifferent before an inhumane and cruel situation," Videgaray said.

The young girl, who crossed the border illegally with her brother and mother, was being held in a detention facility in McAllen, Texas, even though her father is a legal US resident, Mexico's Foreign Affairs Minister Luis Videgaray said at a press conference Tuesday.

A 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome was detained and separated from her mother by US immigration officials last week in what Mexico's minister of foreign affairs called a "particularly painful" case of families being separated at the border.

Officials in Mexico have been particularly concerned with the case of the 10-year-old girl and have been in contact with US officials "at the highest levels" to have her released to her father, he said.

US Customs and Border Protection officials did not immediately respond to questions from BuzzFeed News about the case.

"The Mexican government, and I want to be clear on this, does not promote illegal immigration. We respect the sovereignty and rights of the United States," Videgaray said, seemingly responding to President Donald Trump's comments attacking Mexico's government and their response to immigration. "We're calling on the United States government, at the highest levels, to reconsider this policy and to prioritize the well-being and rights of girls and boys."

Videgaray said Mexico has been informed by the Department of Homeland Security that since April — when the "zero tolerance" policy was enacted — that nearly 2,000 children have been separated from their parents.

Of those cases, only 21 of the children were originally from Mexico. Twelve of those children, he said, have already been deported back to the country. Most of the cases involve children from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

While children from Mexico comprised roughly 1% of children separated from their parents, Videgaray said Mexico would stand alongside Central American nations in opposing the US policy, and call on the international community to press the US to stop the practice.