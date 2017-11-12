15 Startling Photos From The Giant Far-Right March In Poland

On the same day Poles celebrated their independence day, tens of thousands of supporters of a group advocating for authoritarian rule also took to the streets in Poland.
The far-right march also drew thousands of counter protesters.
Read more about it, here.
March Led By Authoritarian Group In Poland Draws Tens Of Thousands From Across Europe
