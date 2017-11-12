 back to top
15 Startling Photos From The Giant Far-Right March In Poland

A group seeking authoritarian rule in Poland drew tens of thousands of supporters at a march that was organized on the same day as Poland's Independence Day.

Salvador Hernandez
On the same day Poles celebrated their independence day, tens of thousands of supporters of a group advocating for authoritarian rule also took to the streets in Poland.

The far-right march also drew thousands of counter protesters.

Read more about it, here.

Protesters light flares during a rally organized by far-right, nationalist groups, to mark 99th anniversary of Polish independence in Warsaw, Poland.
Protesters carry Polish flags during a rally organized by far-right, nationalist groups.
Protesters stand with banner "All-Polish Youth" during a rally, organized by far-right nationalist groups, to mark 99th anniversary of Polish independence.
Front of Independence March in Warsaw, Poland, on November 11, 2017.
Man holds a flare during Independence March in Warsaw.
Police take security measures during a protest against the nationalist far right march during the 99th Anniversary of Independence of Poland.
Thousands of Polish citizens attend a protest against the nationalist far right march during the 99th Polish independence anniversary at the Politechnika Square in Warsaw.
Demonstrators burn flares and wave Polish flags during the annual march to commemorate Poland's National Independence Day in Warsaw, Saturday.
Protesters carry Polish and National Radical Camp flags.
Protesters hold up flares during a rally organized by far-right, nationalist groups.
Protesters carry an anti-islamic banner during a rally organized by far-right nationalist groups in Poland.
March Led By Authoritarian Group In Poland Draws Tens Of Thousands From Across Europe

https://www.buzzfeed.com/lesterfeder/march-led-by-authoritarian-group-in-poland-draws-tens-of?utm_term=.qbd5j939g3#.eq45OQmQ7m

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

