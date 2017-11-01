22 People Who Have Found Comfort Objects That Ease Fear And Anxiety

2. They keep you feeling safe during in-patient mental health treatment. "I have a stuffed bear named, quite creatively, Teddy, that I've had since I was 2 or 3. The funny thing is that he came from a flea market and was already well loved when I got him, but he was (and is) the favorite of my multitude of stuffed animals. Despite being a college student and 'adult' I still sleep with him most nights. Teddy has a matching nightshirt and sleep cap and I have fallen asleep sucking on the end of the cap, in the way many kids suck their thumbs — so much that it has faded almost entirely to white on the ends. When things get heated at home, or when I'm having a panic attack or flashback, or when I'm sad or scared or stressed, I still find comfort in the gentle inflating and deflating of the little air bubble that forms in the space between the fabric in my mouth and holding Teddy close in my arms. I had a really rough time battling mental illnesses and persistent suicidal thoughts during high school, which led to several inpatient visits at behavioral health hospitals and a six-month placement for residential treatment during high school. My teddy bear provided me with comfort and a sense of security. I still sleep with him and several other stuffed animals at night and I am so reluctant to part with any of my stuffed animals, as they were such a big part of my childhood and they all have names and personalities, so it would be like saying goodbye forever to a close childhood friend." —elliem47c8e0f45 Share On email Share On email

6. They keep you company through a diagnosis and hospital visits. "I have a blanket I call Blankie. It was sunny yellow when I was brought home from the hospital in it, and it used to be big enough to cover my entire body until about 4 years old. Now, it’s a tied-up ball of pieces of blanket and acrylic edging. I’m 35 now, and I still sleep with it every night. When I’m super stressed I hold and smell it and play with the edging. I’ve recently been diagnosed with lupus and the last year-and-a-half has been super hard. I’ve been holding and smelling it more than in past years. I’ve even taken it to doc appointments and ER visits if I’m scared. My husband will even bring it to me without asking because he knows it helps. It brings me so much comfort. It reminds me of all that I’ve been through and how strong I am, even for a 35-year-old mom and wife with a blankie!" —keahe Share On email Share On email

8. They're a sleep aid when you need certain sensory objects to drift off. "As an adult with ADHD, sensory objects have become very necessary when trying to sleep every night. My object is a blanket that I have to touch in order to sleep. Growing up, I didn't know why I needed this certain blanket, but as an adult, it has become very clear!" —sarahrivy Share On email Share On email

9. They can make chronic illness feel more manageable somehow. "I have a blanket I call Blankie, but it’s not so much about security, but more that I feel cold without it even in the peak of summer. I have fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue and the blanket makes the pain seem less severe. It feels more manageable if I have my blanket." —hannahc453eaece3 Share On email Share On email

10. When you're grieving, they can be reminders of the person you lost. "Kinda morbid, but my dad died four years ago and my nan saved some of his ashes to put in teddy bears for me and my younger brother. It took me a while to warm up to it but now I pull out my dad bear when I need a hug (I've sprayed it with his deodorant so it even smells like him), and it's turned out to be one of the most effective items when I'm feeling uneasy or unsafe. Sometimes I'll even sit it on my windowsill so he can hang out with me while I clean." —jazminl469f90fb1 Share On email Share On email

11. They're perfect for crying into when you feel an anxiety or depression spiral coming on. "I have a stuffed bear that is about the size of my torso. It's name is literally My Bear because I'm too lazy to have ever thought of a name. It's the only thing I own that has survived three college dorms, countless road trips with my parents, and eight moves, including two that were out of state/halfway across the country. Every time I feel myself having an anxiety attack or spiraling into a depressive episode, I cuddle it and usually cry it out in a dark room. It's the only way I know how to get through anything." —tinajbowen Share On email Share On email

12. A weighted, scented stuffed animal that you can also use as a heat pack can bring you to the peak of serenity. "I have a stuffed monkey named Murry. He smells like lavender, and can be microwaved to become a heat pack. I have generalized anxiety disorder, and he helps calm me down when I'm anxious. I brought him with me the first time I donated blood because I was afraid of needles (that experience helped me conquer my fear of needles). I also brought him to my last day of phlebotomy school to bring me good luck and comfort during my final. He's weighted, so the pressure provides me comfort at night if I'm having a tough time. I got him for Christmas when I was 17 and I love him so much. ❤️" —jordanh452db4d1b Share On email Share On email

13. And when they come into your life at an important time, they're basically forever prized. "I was placed into foster care a few weeks before my 11th birthday. For my birthday, my foster family (now adoptive family 16 years later) bought me a stuffed horse. It’s all black with this white diamond on its forehead. I haven’t slept without it a day since I got it, even when I’ve gone to professional conferences sharing hotels, sharing beds with partners, staying in hospitals, etc. It’s just a part of who I am. People have always made fun of me for it, especially as I’ve gotten older, but I just let it go. The comfort I get from it is far greater than the temporary annoyance of an adult poking fun at me like a school child for a few minutes." —amandac132 Share On email Share On email

14. They can help you calm down by reminding you of calmer times. "For as long as I can remember, I have had a stuffed bear and blanket made for me by my godmother. They were given to my mom as a baby shower gift and I have had them ever since! Now, as an adult-ish person dealing with severe anxiety, these items offer a sense of comfort nothing else could. They are soft, warm, familiar, and remind me of calmer times which, in response, helps calm me down in moments of anxiety and panic." —kelseylouannmariec Share On email Share On email

18. They're a memento that belonged to someone you lost. "My security blanket is something I received in the last five years. While I’ve always had a blanket with me, this one always sat on my grandpa’s bed in the nursing home and then the hospital, and when he passed, my aunt gave it to me and it hasn’t left my side since. It’s starting to show it’s wear and tear but it’ll always be my most used blanket." —kaitlyn3098 Share On email Share On email

22. They can help you feel safe in your gender presentation. "I can’t go anywhere without wearing a jacket. More specifically, a soft, plushy hoodie. It can be 90 degrees and I’ll just tough through it. I’m transgender (FTM) and haven’t started hormones or had top surgery, so it helps me feel like you can’t see my chest. It makes me feel safe and passing." —parkrmill Share On email Share On email

