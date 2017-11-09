Here's All The B.S. About Weight Loss You Should Stop Believing

But what there isn't really enough of is critical analysis of those tips and tricks — like, are they physically or emotionally healthy things to do (let alone do they even work)? There's also not much unpacking of the idea that we should all always want to lose weight in the first place.

So BuzzFeed Health reached out to some of our favorite registered dietitians, personal trainers, and health coaches and asked them to share a widely-held misconception about weight loss they wish they could make go away forever.

Here's what they said: