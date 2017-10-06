7 Things Every Teen Should Know About Their Rights In Therapy

Panuddan / Getty Images

"The preference of the therapist is to receive information directly from the client. However, there are times in which the client is not available, not forthcoming with information, or not being honest. In these cases, it can be helpful to obtain information from others to improve the assessment process. A client must sign a release of information, allowing the therapist to speak to family or friends, prior to any discussion.

An exception is a situation in which, prior to the therapist-client relationship, family or friends contacted the therapist to get help for the client, at which time they provided background information. A therapist will consider the information they have provided, and they will put more value on what the client reports, since who knows you better than you!

For example, when parents call Newport Academy to determine whether residential or outpatient treatment would be most appropriate for their child, they provide detailed information about their child, most often without the child’s knowledge. When the client enters our program, we take into consideration the family’s perspective, but we conduct extensive assessments with the client to determine what the real issues are."