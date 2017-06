"Cryonics is our ambulance ride to the high-tech hospital we’re confident will exist in the near future," says the website of the Cryonics Institute (CI). CI is the facility that will take your legally dead body and put it on ice in the hopes that it can be revived some time in the future when medical technology has advanced enough that whatever made you dead initially can be cured or reversed. After the yearly membership dues of $120, being frozen and cared for (until it's time to defrost and revive you) will run you about $28,000.

