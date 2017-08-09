 go to content

Health

16 Food Quizzes That Will Prove Whether Or Not You're A Nutrition Genius

See if you're as good at knowing about food as you are at eating it.

Sally Tamarkin
Sally Tamarkin
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Have you ever wondered what a calorie really measures, or what fiber even is? Or even just how much sugar is actually in the food you eat?

You could read a textbook or do some googling, but that would probably be very boring. Better idea: Take a few of BuzzFeed Health's interactive quizzes to see how much you know and learn some stuff in the process.So you don't have to go searching, we've rounded up some of our most popular food and nutrition quizzes full of information sourced from experts, studies, and other legit sources. Get into it!
@chemical_culture / Via instagram.com

You could read a textbook or do some googling, but that would probably be very boring. Better idea: Take a few of BuzzFeed Health's interactive quizzes to see how much you know and learn some stuff in the process.

So you don't have to go searching, we've rounded up some of our most popular food and nutrition quizzes full of information sourced from experts, studies, and other legit sources.

Get into it!

1. Can You Survive A Day Eating Low-Carb?

See if you a) you know what eating low-carb even means and b) if you'd survive a day doing it.Take the quiz: Can You Survive A Day Eating Low-Carb?
@thesnd / Via instagram.com

See if you a) you know what eating low-carb even means and b) if you'd survive a day doing it.

Take the quiz: Can You Survive A Day Eating Low-Carb?

2. Can You Order Breakfast, Lunch, And Dinner Without Eating A Shit Ton Of Sugar?

It's not as easy as it sounds. For example, why TF do some sandwiches and salads legit have a bunch of added sugar?Take the quiz: Can You Order Breakfast, Lunch, And Dinner Without Eating A Shit Ton Of Sugar?
instagram.com / Panera

It's not as easy as it sounds. For example, why TF do some sandwiches and salads legit have a bunch of added sugar?

Take the quiz: Can You Order Breakfast, Lunch, And Dinner Without Eating A Shit Ton Of Sugar?

3. Can You Make A Meal At Chipotle Without Eating A Ridiculous Amount of Salt?

Want to know how much salt is in your Chipotle order? Turns out you can get a reasonable-in-sodium meal at Chipotle if you really think about it. But you can also pretty easily break the salt bank. Take the quiz: Can You Make A Meal At Chipotle Without Eating A Ridiculous Amount of Salt?
@chipotlemexicangrill / Via instagram.com

Want to know how much salt is in your Chipotle order? Turns out you can get a reasonable-in-sodium meal at Chipotle if you really think about it. But you can also pretty easily break the salt bank.

Take the quiz: Can You Make A Meal At Chipotle Without Eating A Ridiculous Amount of Salt?

4. How Much Do You Actually Know About Carbs?

You probably know that bread and pasta are high-carb foods. But do know which beverages, desserts, and appetizers are high in carbs? Find out! Take the quiz: How Much Do You Actually Know About Carbs?
@jbbouwmeester / Via instagram.com

You probably know that bread and pasta are high-carb foods. But do know which beverages, desserts, and appetizers are high in carbs? Find out!

Take the quiz: How Much Do You Actually Know About Carbs?

5. Can You Pick The Coffee With Over 600 Calories?

It's a fact that coffee is delicious. But it's also a fact that if you add all kinds of sweeteners and flavors to coffee, it becomes a high-calorie drink pretty damn quickly. Take the quiz: Can You Pick The Coffee With Over 600 Calories?
@dunkin_donuts_poland / Via instagram.com

It's a fact that coffee is delicious. But it's also a fact that if you add all kinds of sweeteners and flavors to coffee, it becomes a high-calorie drink pretty damn quickly.

Take the quiz: Can You Pick The Coffee With Over 600 Calories?

6. Only Someone Who Really Knows Food Could Pass This Quiz

Find out how much you know about simple vs. complex carbs, protein, what fat does for the body, and lots more.Take the quiz: Only Someone Who Really Knows Food Could Pass This Quiz
@epicerieboulud / Via instagram.com

Find out how much you know about simple vs. complex carbs, protein, what fat does for the body, and lots more.

Take the quiz: Only Someone Who Really Knows Food Could Pass This Quiz

7. Do You Know Which Fruit Has The Most Sugar?

Let's not be alarmist here; fruit has fiber and vitamins, and it's definitely something experts say is part of a balanced diet. But just for funsies, see if you know which fruit is the sugariest.Take the quiz: Do You Know Which Fruit Has The Most Sugar?
@brickhousefitnesssd / Via instagram.com

Let's not be alarmist here; fruit has fiber and vitamins, and it's definitely something experts say is part of a balanced diet. But just for funsies, see if you know which fruit is the sugariest.

Take the quiz: Do You Know Which Fruit Has The Most Sugar?

8. Can You Pick The Cereal With The Most Sugar?

Let's just get it out in the open: Some cereals have a shit ton of sugar, and it's not always the ones you suspect.Take the quiz: Can You Pick The Cereal With The Most Sugar?
@brickmbmg / Via instagram.com

Let's just get it out in the open: Some cereals have a shit ton of sugar, and it's not always the ones you suspect.

Take the quiz: Can You Pick The Cereal With The Most Sugar?

9. We Bet You Can't Get 100% On This Sugar Quiz

Since we're on the topic of sugar, you'll never guess how much is in processed foods. Or maybe you will. Give it a try!Take the quiz: We Bet You Can't Get 100% On This Sugar Quiz
@wisco_aldi_list / Via instagram.com

Since we're on the topic of sugar, you'll never guess how much is in processed foods. Or maybe you will. Give it a try!

Take the quiz: We Bet You Can't Get 100% On This Sugar Quiz

10. Do You Understand How Freaking Much Sugar Is In Frappuccinos?

Just in case you wanted to know a little bit more about Starbucks's most delicious offering.Take the quiz: Do You Understand How Freaking Much Sugar Is In Frappuccinos?
@starbucksuk / Via instagram.com

Just in case you wanted to know a little bit more about Starbucks's most delicious offering.

Take the quiz: Do You Understand How Freaking Much Sugar Is In Frappuccinos?

11. Only A Chain Restaurant Expert Can Get 11 Out Of 15 Correct On This Quiz

How much do you really know about what's in all those delicious apps, entrees, and salads?Take the quiz: Only A Chain Restaurant Expert Can Get 11 Out Of 15 Correct On This Quiz
@outback / Via instagram.com

How much do you really know about what's in all those delicious apps, entrees, and salads?

Take the quiz: Only A Chain Restaurant Expert Can Get 11 Out Of 15 Correct On This Quiz

12. Do You Actually Understand How Ridiculous Serving Sizes Can Be?

Un-fun fact: Often times official serving sizes don't resemble what an actual human being would eat in a sitting.Take the quiz: Do You Actually Understand How Ridiculous Serving Sizes Can Be?
E! / Via buzzfeed.com

Un-fun fact: Often times official serving sizes don't resemble what an actual human being would eat in a sitting.

Take the quiz: Do You Actually Understand How Ridiculous Serving Sizes Can Be?

13. If You Score 15/15 On This Quiz You Might Be A Nutritionist

What's weird is that we eat food all day, every day, but don't really always understand what's in it/what it's made of. Like, what even is fiber? And what are trans fats and where can I find them? WHAT DO CALORIES EVEN MEASURE?Take the quiz: If You Score 15/15 On This Quiz You Might Be A Nutritionist
@jescoxnutritionist / Via instagram.com

What's weird is that we eat food all day, every day, but don't really always understand what's in it/what it's made of. Like, what even is fiber? And what are trans fats and where can I find them? WHAT DO CALORIES EVEN MEASURE?

Take the quiz: If You Score 15/15 On This Quiz You Might Be A Nutritionist

14. Let's See How Much You Know About American Food Habits

See how much you know about stuff like the amount of money Americans spend on groceries, how much soda we drink, and just how much pizza we eat every day.Take the quiz: Let's See How Much You Know About American Food Habits
@mastergrill_villaricca / Via instagram.com

See how much you know about stuff like the amount of money Americans spend on groceries, how much soda we drink, and just how much pizza we eat every day.

Take the quiz: Let's See How Much You Know About American Food Habits

15. Can You Pick The Drink That'll Actually Wake You Up?

Coffee, energy drinks, espresso, soda...so many choices when you need a jolt of sweet, sweet energy. But do you know which one will get the job done best?Take the quiz: Can You Pick The Drink That'll Actually Wake You Up?
@the2energycollectors / Via instagram.com

Coffee, energy drinks, espresso, soda...so many choices when you need a jolt of sweet, sweet energy. But do you know which one will get the job done best?

Take the quiz: Can You Pick The Drink That'll Actually Wake You Up?

16. You Can't Go To The Grocery Store Until You Pass This Nutrition Facts Quiz

That pesky omnipresent nutrition label. Can you actually make sense of what it's telling you about the food you're about to eat?Take the quiz: You Can't Go To The Grocery Store Until You Pass This Nutrition Facts Quiz
@paolahealthymx / Via instagram.com

That pesky omnipresent nutrition label. Can you actually make sense of what it's telling you about the food you're about to eat?

Take the quiz: You Can't Go To The Grocery Store Until You Pass This Nutrition Facts Quiz

