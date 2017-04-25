Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed News

If I told you that losing weight or getting a killer bod in like two weeks wasn't possible, maybe you'd think I am biased or have an agenda, that I'm a shill for Big Body Positivity. So, I asked Boston-based personal trainer and fitness expert Tony Gentilcore to be really honest with me about what it actually takes for people to make major body changes (like significant fat loss, shredded abs, a lifted/rounder butt, etc., all of which BuzzFeed Health has reported on here, here, and here, btw).

Here's what he told me via email: "[It takes] brutal, meticulous consistency. Those that attain their goals (and keep them) are consistent with staying on task, sticking with a program for several months, and refraining from being seduced by that latest fad." Basically: Major changes aren't going to come quickly.

Of course, you might just like the idea of a 30-day plan that gets you started with working out. We've even created a few (like this 5K training plan or this 30-day workout plan). But keep your expectations realistic. Will they radically change your body in a super short period of time? No. Will they help you get stronger and fitter, make you feel like a badass, and build a great foundation for getting in even better shape? You betcha.