Health

15 Tips For Surviving Bikini Season Intact

Rev up for summer, hold the self-loathing!

Posted on
Sally Tamarkin
Sally Tamarkin
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Having a really complicated relationship to one's body and the idea of "body image" is, for me, a year-round pastime. But right before "bathing-suit season," the Diet Industrial Complex really hits its stride in terms of making me feel self-conscious about my body and how it's failing to live up to any number of standards.

That is why it seems like a good time to re-up my commitment to ignoring all that garbage while also not punishing myself for sometimes not being able to ignore that garbage. Here are some tips I recommend (and will try to follow) for surviving the time of year when it's somehow even more OK than usual to tell people how they should look (and how they should feel about how they look).

1. Rethink your ~relationship~ to certain health, beauty, and celeb magazines. YOU KNOW THE ONES.

Becky Barnicoat / @comics / Via instagram.com

Even if you're wearing your critical analysis and self-esteem hazmat suit, reading this stuff really can infect your thinking and undermine your goal of having a more positive and generous relationship with yourself. Just don't expose yourself in the first place if that's the case.

2. Just say no to get-fit-quick plans.

Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed News

Here's what he told me via email: "[It takes] brutal, meticulous consistency. Those that attain their goals (and keep them) are consistent with staying on task, sticking with a program for several months, and refraining from being seduced by that latest fad." Basically: Major changes aren't going to come quickly.

Of course, you might just like the idea of a 30-day plan that gets you started with working out. We've even created a few (like this 5K training plan or this 30-day workout plan). But keep your expectations realistic. Will they radically change your body in a super short period of time? No. Will they help you get stronger and fitter, make you feel like a badass, and build a great foundation for getting in even better shape? You betcha.

3. Unfollow fitspo that actually makes you feel worse.

Sally Tamarkin / BuzzFeed News / Via buzzfeed.com

Fortunately, there are plenty of social media accounts to follow that legit exist to build people up and get them excited to experience health and wellness and exercise in an all-new way. (Not saying you have to follow them; just saying they exist). For instance, here are some Instagrammers who are about the work, not the bod:

Jessi Kneeland

Anowa Adjah

Alexia Clark

Emily Schromm

Liberation Barbell

Massy Arias

And here's some more fitspo that will neither enrage nor shame you.

4. Stop talking about food / eating as good or bad, an indulgence, or a guilty pleasure.

@trainerpaige / Via instagram.com

This kind of talk makes YOU good or bad for eating something or not eating it, which, when you think about it, is pretty harsh and reductive. And it's a mindset that implies you have to earn food or be punished for eating it. IDK about you, but I don't like to think of myself as a naughty toddler.

So for now, I am restricting debates about the ethical considerations around food to conversations about animal welfare, the environment, and the human labor responsible for our food supply. Please join me!

5. Follow social media accounts that are really, truly, legitimately about body diversity and fat acceptance.

Twitter: @ohkayewhatever

IMO it helps to immerse yourself in the words and thoughts (and social media posts) of people who are really bringing the ruckus in terms of challenging mainstream norms around bodies and beauty.

Some people and accounts to follow:

• Your Fat Friend

• Sara Benincasa

• Jessamyn Stanley

• Louise Green

Big Gal Yoga

• Ok2BeFat

6. Get some stuff you're totally excited to wear.

@therealsamplesize / Via instagram.com

What's more empowering than strutting around in a cool outfit that screams you? Invest in a rad bathing suit or a killer beach look.

7. And get rid of stuff you're keeping around till you can wear it again (when "again" is a pretend time somewhere in a future that doesn't actually exist).

Charlotte Gomez / Jon Premosch / BuzzFeed / Via buzzfeed.com

The stuff that you haven't fit into in years, that you'd have to do something majorly extreme to fit into again, that makes you nostalgic (yet self-loathing) for the good ol' days when your body was "better" — get rid of it. Its only purpose is to sit in your closet or dresser emitting the low hum of self-flagellation that only you can hear. Donate it to a good charity and give someone else the gift of your great style.

If you need some inspiration for how to go about this, read Getting Rid Of Clothes I Hated Helped Me Love My Body.

8. Eliminate elimination diets.

@poetic_desire83 / Via instagram.com

In conclusion, people don't lose weight and keep it off because they discovered that one secret food or food group causes inexplicable weight gain. People lose weight and keep it off because they've cultivated sustainable lifestyle changes.

9. And don't do a juice cleanse or detox.

Destroyed by Science / Via Facebook: destroyedbyscience

On the other hand, if you're thinking that a juice cleanse would be a great way to drop some weight quickly, keep in mind that that is not a super recommended thing to do. You're likely to feel woozy, hangry, have to poop a lot, and quickly regain any weight you lose.

10. #noexcuses and #nodaysoff are better as hashtags than they are as actual approaches to fitness.

@mariabfit_ / Via instagram.com

But getting fitter is a matter of gradually/progressively doing more work, not crushing yourself as hard as possible as often as possible. Going hard all the time leads to feeling fatigued and might make you susceptible to getting sick or injured. This will not lead to fat loss, muscle gain, or getting swole AF. Going reasonably hard and being consistent is better for results and your state of mind. So, take it easy.

11. If you're ever choosing between a workout and sleep, choose sleep.

whitetrash.tk

Never sacrifice it for a workout. One extra nap or solid night of sleep will do more for your body than one workout.

12. Shut down (or politely ignore) conversations about who ate what.

Twitter: @LouisPeitzman

But they're not just observations. They're judgments about what people choose to eat or not eat, and whether that person being judged is you or someone else, it still puts us all in that territory of making food and eating — and therefore bodies and weight — stuff that's EVERYONE'S business to obsess about and comment on. (Sidenote: Comments like these can also make anyone who has or has had a disordered relationship with food feel super put on the spot or even triggered).

OK, sure, maybe expressing distress at how much you ate lets off some steam about your own complicated feelings about and relationship to food, somehow. But it's all at the cost of perpetuating a pretty toxic mindset.

Try this:

Them: Ugh, I ate so much at brunch.

You: *blinks*

13. Also, enough with saying terrible things about your own body.

Yoma Wear / Via etsy.com

A good rule to live by: If you'd be hurt by someone else saying it to you about you, that's a great sign that you shouldn't say it to yourself.

14. Related: Say buh-bye to people who comment on bodies.

http://@winding.wheel / Via instagram.com

Burn it all to the ground.

15. Reject every single body-related rule or norm that doesn't enhance your life and mental health. Then make up your own.

Twitter: @AmberTozer

Easier said than done, I know, but it's totally worth it (I imagine/have heard). This healthy, self-loving mindset isn't going to cultivate itself!

