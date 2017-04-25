Having a really complicated relationship to one's body and the idea of "body image" is, for me, a year-round pastime. But right before "bathing-suit season," the Diet Industrial Complex really hits its stride in terms of making me feel self-conscious about my body and how it's failing to live up to any number of standards.
That is why it seems like a good time to re-up my commitment to ignoring all that garbage while also not punishing myself for sometimes not being able to ignore that garbage. Here are some tips I recommend (and will try to follow) for surviving the time of year when it's somehow even more OK than usual to tell people how they should look (and how they should feel about how they look).