Reebok Is Promising Men's Athleisure Rompers Just In Time For Summer

You know about the RompHim; the romper for men that the internet can't stop talking and tweeting about.
Meet the ReeRomp, the athleisure romper by Reebok, made for the active man.
The $89 ReeRomp claims to combine the benefits of "active life and effortless style."
It promises a tailored silhouette along with a comfortable fit. It's made from Reebok's ACTIVCHILL material, a performance fabric with "enhanced breathability."
Reebok even has some ideas for where you'd wear the ReeRomp:
• running errands
• during peak festival season
• lounging by the resort pool
The thing is, Reebok has trolled us all before, with a $425 "pre-sweated" t-shirt with sweat stains that don't wash out.
Good. Because athleisure enthusiasts can't take another apparel hoax.
Can you even believe this is a thing?
LOL no, we're being trolled!
It's totally real.
It seems too good to be true, but maybe it is.
IDK IDK IDK
Can you even believe this is a thing?
LOL no, we're being trolled!
It's totally real.
It seems too good to be true, but maybe it is.
IDK IDK IDK
Would you wear a ReeRomp (or buy one for the active man in your life)?
Absolutely.
Absolutely not.
I'm still really on the fence about rompers for men tbh.
I'm still really on the fence about rompers in general tbh.
I'm not a man but I would definitely wear the ReeRomp.
I'm not active but I would definitely wear the ReeRomp.
I will speak with my clergy member about it.
I feel this other way that I will explain in the comments.
Would you wear a ReeRomp (or buy one for the active man in your life)?
Absolutely.
Absolutely not.
I'm still really on the fence about rompers for men tbh.
I'm still really on the fence about rompers in general tbh.
I'm not a man but I would definitely wear the ReeRomp.
I'm not active but I would definitely wear the ReeRomp.
I will speak with my clergy member about it.
I feel this other way that I will explain in the comments.