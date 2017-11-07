-
1.
The Baby Food Cleanse means built-in portion control and plenty of nutrition (babies need lots of nutrients!). You eat 14 jars of baby food throughout the day plus a solid food meal for dinner.
It was really a thing.
Back in 2010, outlets reported that celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson had helped celebrities lose weight on TA Baby Food Cleanse and Lifestyle Menu, which consisted of 14 jars of baby food per day, and one solid meal for dinner.
-
2.
This diet, which reportedly is a favorite of celebs, is based on the moon's cycles. During a full or new moon, you fast (water and juice are allowed) for 24 hours. Each of the moon's phases (full, new, waxing, waning) has its own specific rules for what you can eat.
There Werewolf Diet is real.
Also called the Lunar Diet, it's sort of a take on intermittent fasting. According to US News and World Report, "During the waxing moon, for example – when you see a slim crescent in the sky – you must eat less than usual and avoid thickeners, such as sweets and fats."
-
3.
Rapidly opening and closing your eyes for 60-90 seconds before a meal sends a signal to your brain's satiety center, which helps you feel full and stop eating sooner. This decreases snacking and helps with portion control.
This diet is not real.
I made it up.
-
4.
Eating foods that are low in calories but take up a lot of room in your stomach will make you feel fuller without taking in too many calories. For example, a huge portion of carrots would have the same amount of calories as (and fill you up better than) a small amount of nuts.
Volumetrics is real.
The idea behind Volumetrics is that you fill up on fruit and vegetables and other foods that contain a lot of water (yogurt, soups). This makes you feel full AF without actually eating that many calories, and minimizes "high-density" foods like meat, cheese, nuts, butter, and oil. US News and World Report ranks it as a top diet for weight loss.
-
5.
On the Engine 2 diet you eliminate various foods over the course of four weeks until you're eating a totally vegan diet without any processed foods or oils.
The Engine 2 Diet is a real diet.
The Engine 2 Diet was developed by a firefighter named Rip Esselstyn. It's basically a vegan diet with no added oils and very little fat overall.
-
6.
This 15-day diet is done in three phases. During phase one all of your meals are smoothies separated by color (white for breakfast, red for lunch, green for dinner). In phase two you drink smoothies and eat one solid-food meal per day. In phase three you can swap out two additional smoothies for two solid-food meals.
The Body Reset Diet is real!
This diet was created by celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak and allegedly kickstarts your metabolism. It was ranked close to last by US News and World Report's annual ranking of diets, and experts aren't into it either.
-
-
7.
On the Cookie Diet you eat cookies all day (special approved cookies) and then a regular, ordinary meal for dinner (whatever you want within reason).
The Cookie Diet is real.
You buy your cookies from Smart For Life, the company that invented the diet, and eat up to nine per day, and then a dinner made of regular food. It was created in 1975. By a doctor.
-
8.
Three EZ Steps was developed by a dietitian from California in 1984 who believed that the fiber in fruit and green vegetables provides satiety that keeps people from overeating. In the first phase of the diet, which lasts one week, participants eat only raw fruit and green vegetables. In phase two, which last two weeks, participants add lean protein into their diet. In phase three, which lasts three weeks, participants eat 40% fruit and green vegetables, 40% lean protein, and 20% plant-based fats.
This is not real.
I made it up.
-
9.
According to the naturopath who created the diet, your blood type determines the kind of food you can tolerate (as well as the kind of exercise you'll respond to and your susceptibility to disease). This means that people with a particular blood type will be directed to eat lots of animal protein, but no beans or grains, while someone of another blood type would be directed to eat seafood, dairy, and tofu, and to avoid caffeine and alcohol and cured meats.
The Blood Type Diet is real.
You can read more about it in Eat Right 4 Your Type, the creator's book about the diet. But, just as an example, from the Blood Type Diet's website, "Type O-People with type O blood fare best on intense physical exercise and animal proteins and less well on dairy products and grains" while "Type A-Those with blood type A, however, are more naturally suited to a vegetarian diet and foods that are fresh, pure, and organic." ?
-
10.
The basics: You can eat anything you want, but only five bites of it (at every meal). Pizza, McDonald's, candy, you name it, you can eat (5 bites of) it. You can only drink calorie-free liquids, but you can drink as much as you want. This diet was developed by an MD.
This is a real diet.
It was created by Dr. Alwin Lewis whose book Why Weight Around details how, with the 5 Bite Diet, "anyone of any size can lose weight quickly and permanently," promising "No more false claims. No more fad diets."
-
11.
According to the fitness expert who developed this diet in 1992, fasting until dinner and then eating lean protein and vegetables in the evening speeds up metabolism and keeps you full for 24 hours. The diet has a week-on, week-off setup. For the first "on" week you consume only water with lemon until dinnertime when you can then have meat and vegetables and a small amount of fat. For the second week you eat whenever you want, maintaining a diet that's at least 70% carbs. You alternate weeks for three months.
This diet is not real.
I made it up.
-
12.
A Burbank, CA-based naturopath developed this diet in 1978 to take advantage of dark chocolate's antioxidants, which help speed up fat burning. On this diet, you eat 1-2 oz. (depending on body weight) of 80-90% cacao (i.e. high cacao, low sugar) dark chocolate before breakfast and lunch, and after dinner.
The dark chocolate diet is not a real thing.
I made it up.
If You Can Get 10/12 On This Quiz You're A Freaking Fad Diet Expert
Then again, in your defense, they all sound kinda ridiculous.
Or maybe you're just a decent guesser. Either way, you kind of know your stuff.
Your ability to tell ridiculously fake diets from ridiculously real diets is admirable. Well done!