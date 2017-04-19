If only safe spaces grew on trees (or in doctors' offices). Going to the doctor and discussing your health and your body — whether you're there for sexual health-related stuff or not — can be a super vulnerable experience.

That's why it should be the rule (rather than the exception) that you can choose a healthcare provider that not only is conveniently located, takes your insurance, and speaks your language, but also is kind and competent. And btw, being a member of more than one marginalized community — say being black and trans — can make it even tougher to get good healthcare.

If only someone told us that if we've had a shitty experience with a doctor, we don't have to give up all hope. Some cities often have clinics (like Callen-Lorde Community Health Center in New York City, Mazzoni Center in Philadelphia), and Open Arms Healthcare Center in Jackson, Mississippi) that serve LGBT communities. And Planned Parenthood health centers are another resource since they have locations across the US, many of which provide LGBT-centered healthcare. MyTransHealth is an app that helps transgender people find providers. All that said, it still feels like there's a lack of affirming and culturally-competent healthcare providers for LGBT folks. One thing that might help? If sex ed prepared us to advocate to for our medical care no matter who our providers are.