It probably doesn't come as a surprise that chain restaurants tend to not make the most health-conscious meals.
Now, thanks to the Center for Science in the Public Interest's (CSPI) 2017 Xtreme Eating Awards we have a short list of some of the most intensely unhealthy shit out there.
Each year CSPI "honors" unhealthy chain restaurant meals with Oscars-style awards like "Most Damage from a Supporting Vegetable" and "Worst Cheese in a Leading Role."
But In a land of detachable, cheese-stuffed-pizza crusts, where do you even start with evaluating the unhealthiest stuff?
Three words: high-calorie mashups.
CSPI based their calculations on the FDA's recommendations for daily nutrient intake for a 2,000-calorie per day diet.
Btw, here's what's bananas about this list.
Though these items are delivering galling amounts of the things the FDA recommends we limit, as Moyer notes, these aren't even the highest-calorie, saturated fattiest, saltiest, sweetest things out there. They just happen to be the super unhealthy items that met this year's criteria for being high-calorie mash-ups.
Yikes.
-
Are you surprised about how unhealthy some of these dishes are?No? Restaurant menus are supposed to be full of delicious stuff that isn't necessarily super great for you.I mean kind of. I knew this stuff wasn't like kale and lean meat with a side of brown rice, but I didn't think they'd be this unhealthy.I'm shocked! I'm love added sugar and salt and fat as much as the next person, but these feel...excessive? How can they get away with this?
Here Are Some Of The Unhealthiest Chain Restaurant Meals In The US
-
vote votesNo? Restaurant menus are supposed to be full of delicious stuff that isn't necessarily super great for you.
-
vote votesI mean kind of. I knew this stuff wasn't like kale and lean meat with a side of brown rice, but I didn't think they'd be this unhealthy.
-
vote votesI'm shocked! I'm love added sugar and salt and fat as much as the next person, but these feel...excessive? How can they get away with this?
If you want to learn more about recommended dietary intakes, check out BuzzFeed Health's previous reporting on fat, added sugar, and sodium.
Social image credits Buffalo Wild Wings and Yelp user
Sally Tamarkin is a health editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Sally Tamarkin at sally.tamarkin@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.