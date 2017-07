Some people do it because they've heard it'll help them lose body fat, get swole, or avoid that mid-afternoon energy crash. (And btw, if you're curious about what carbs even are and what they do, you can learn all about them here.)

And it turns out that there aren't really universally accepted hard-and-fast numbers that define what it means to go low-carb for all people in any circumstance. After all, every body is different, and what could be just enough carbs for one person might be too little for someone else.

BUT there are some numbers that experts and researchers use as benchmarks. For example, a 2015 study on carbohydrate restriction considered less than 130g of carbs daily to be a low-carb intake (the study authors noted that this is also the American Diabetes Association's recommended carb minimum), and 20-50g per day was considered a very low-carb intake.