Kkolosov / Getty Images

It pairs with the sweet as well as the savory. It's kind of a condiment but it can also anchor a snack or meal. It can be crunchy or creamy. It makes raw vegetables and fruit taste better. But peanut butter's most magical trait of all? It's really freaking good for you. It's full of healthy fats (mostly unsaturated, some saturated), contains protein and potassium, and even provides some fiber.

But there are a few caveats to peanut butter's transcendent healthiness:

1. Many big brand peanut butters contain added sugar and hydrogenated oils (which aren't good for you).

2. Peanut butter is often paired with sugary treats like ice cream and chocolate. Don't get me wrong: That is AMAZING. But sugary stuff isn't something you want to base your diet off of (probably). BTW, if you are devoted to peanut butter with added sugar, aim for 3g of sugar or less per two tablespoons.

To prove that peanut butter can be amazing without added sugar and oils (and beyond being inside a peanut butter cup), BuzzFeed Health put together a list of tips and recipes for creating delicious peanut butter memories. And btw, the recipes here aren't sugar- and salt-free (though they can be!). They're just more ~temperate~ added sweetness-wise.