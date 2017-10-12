How Would You Eat An NBA Star’s 4,300-Calorie Diet?

LeBron James is 6'8" and weighs 250 pounds. And his job is basically to be strong, fast, and powerful.
We don't know what James actually eats, but knowing his height, weight, age, and activity level, we can guess at about how many calories he has to eat per day to maintain his weight.
So, let's say James eats about 4,300 calories per day. How would you, a not-professional athlete, eat those calories?
What would you like for breakfast?McDonald's breakfast of Steak, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit, 3 hashbrowns, McCafé Iced Mocha (1,270 calories)2 cups full-fat Greek yogurt, 1 banana, 1 cup oatmeal with 1 tablespoon maple syrup and 3 tablespoons peanut butter, 1 cup orange juice (1,289 calories)4-egg omelet with 4 slices cheddar cheese, 2 slices of toast with 1 tablespoon butter, 5 slices bacon (1,189 calories)
What do you want for lunch?Turkey (5 slices) sandwich on focaccia roll with half an avocado, 2 slices cheddar cheese, one apple, 2 Nature Valley Crunch Peanut Butter Granola Bars, 1 snack-size bag of pizza-flavored Goldfish (1,095 calories)Chipotle steak burrito with white rice, black beans, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, queso, and lettuce (1,090 calories)California Pizza Kitchen Cobb Salad with ranch dressing and a Cherry Coke (1,080)
What will you have for dinner?1 box Annie's Four Cheese Mac and Cheese, two cups steamed broccoli, 3 cans Heineken beer (1,087 calories)1 DiGiorgno Ultra Thin Four-Cheese Pizza, salad with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, 1/4 avocado, and 2 tablespoons Italian dressing, 2 glasses red wine (1,024 calories)Grilled salmon, large potato with butter and 1 tablespoon sour cream, 2 cups green beans sautéed in olive oil, 1 glass of whiskey (1,052 calories)
How about an after-dinner snack?1 cup Ben and Jerry's Brownie Batter Core ice cream, 2 tablespoons Hershey's chocolate syrup, 1 package M&M's (870 calories)2 cups Edy's Cake and Cookie Fantasy frozen yogurt, 1 cup strawberry halves, 1 ounce (23) almonds (860 calories)Fruit salad with 2 cups pitted cherries, 1 banana, 4 slices pineapple, 2 cups strawberries, 1 apple, 2 tablespoons honey, 2 Chocolate Chunk Bake & Share Dough cookies (868 calories)
So, could you live on a LeBron James-sized diet every single day?OMG no, I'd be so full all the time.You're damn right I could.Please, this meal plan is child's play.
All calorie counts are from the USDA National Nutrient Database unless a brand name or restaurant is mentioned. Nutritional info for brand name and restaurant items are from those brands'/restaurants' websites.
Social image via @eatmelasvegas.