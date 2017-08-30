How To Pitch Essays To BuzzFeed Health For Mental Health Week

Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed

Maybe you have a strong voice and something to say about your own (or a loved one’s) experience with mental health/illness, addiction, sobriety, treatment, etc. Or perhaps you have a story or angle that you feel like people haven’t heard about too much (or at all), whether it's because the topic is challenging or because voices like yours aren’t heard that often. Perhaps you want to share analysis or insight about the intersection of mental health and another part of your identity, like race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexuality, size, ability, or socioeconomic status. Maybe you want to share things you’ve learned about addiction or recovery, or round up things you wish you knew about in-patient mental health treatment before experiencing it. Or maybe you want to share the things that have helped you since you got a diagnosis.

Personal essays in both the traditional narrative form or the more BuzzFeed-y list form are welcome! They can be heartbreaking or heartwarming, earnest or funny, or some combo of all of these.

• My Best Friend Saved Me When I Attempted Suicide, But I Didn’t Save Her

• 7 Things I Wish Someone Had Told Me About Being In Love When You're Bipolar

• Why Do I Miss Being Bipolar?

• When Taking Anxiety Medication Is A Revolutionary Act

• Who Gets To Be The "Good Schizophrenic"?

• I Can't Live Without Fear, But I Can Learn To Be OK With It

• What It’s Like Having PPD As A Black Woman