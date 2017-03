If you think about it, when it comes to food and eating, “healthy” is kind of subjective.

Like, sure, there are some things that most experts will agree are not super good for your health — eating lots of highly processed foods or added sugar, drinking excessive amounts of alcohol, and not eating enough vegetables, for example.

But beyond those basics, “healthy” can mean different things to different people. Healthy eating can be about anything from trying to eat more or less of certain food groups, tweaking food-related behaviors like getting takeout or eating in front of the TV, or making decisions based on weight or body composition goals. Not to mention that people with specific dietary needs or health conditions may have a slightly different set of rules for what’s healthy for them.