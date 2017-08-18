Here's Exactly Why It Hurts So Much To Get Kicked In The Balls

Our bodies have various ways of ensuring that our most important parts are kept out of harm’s way. For example, the brain is protected by the skull. The ovaries, crucial to reproduction, are inside the body and further protected by the pelvic bone. On the other hand, testicles —which produce sperm and testosterone, making them essential for reproduction — lack protective armor like the skull and they are external, making them ~low hanging fruit~ when it comes to injury susceptibility. But testicles have something the brain doesn’t: pain fibers. Lots of them.

The genitals have a high number of nerves per surface area, says Trost, which makes them more sensitive and allows you to feel things more discriminately than you would on other less-sensitive parts of your body, like your back. Additionally, the brain devotes a lot of space to processing what the genitals feel, even though they're a relatively small part of the body. Just think about how gently you can touch the testicles and still cause intense sensation. So, in the same way that cuts on the lips or fingers often hurt more than, say, a cut in the middle of the back, “injuries to the penis and scrotum are more tender,” Trost tells BuzzFeed Health.