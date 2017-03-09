Here Are The Foods You Should Eat (And Avoid) To Live Longer

1. A new study found that poor dietary habits — basically eating too much of certain foods and not enough of others — is associated with death from heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes.

The study, which was published this week in the Journal of the American Medical Association, analyzed data about how Americans eat, causes of death, and links between diet and cardiometabolic disease.

“We estimated that nearly half of all deaths from heart disease, stroke, and diabetes — collectively cardiometabolic diseases — are linked to poor diet,” lead study author Dr. Renata Micha, assistant professor at Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University, told BuzzFeed Health via email.

“Our results are representative of all Americans and help us identify what’s most important in the American diet,” Micha said.