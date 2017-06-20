You've probably heard recently that coconut oil is actually bad for you.
All this foofaraw is in response to a recent health advisory issued by the American Heart Association (AHA).
And the health advisory is itself the result of a study published in the AHA's journal Circulation.
This study (which you can download in full here) was actually an analysis of existing research, in which discussion of coconut oil takes up about a half page of the 18-page study. The authors conducted the review to clear up confusion "among patients, their physicians, and the public" about the relationship between dietary saturated fat and risk of cardiovascular disease.