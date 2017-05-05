Do You Know How Much Sugar Is Actually In Your Food?

Obviously sugar is the magical ingredient in sweets and desserts. But it's also — not as obviously — the magical ingredient in a lot of other stuff, too.
-
1. How much sugar does Kellogg's Smart Start cereal have per serving?2g4g10g14g
14g
Smart Start Original Antioxidants has 14g of sugar per cup. Hey, it's not called Smartest Start!
-
2. And how much sugar do Froot Loops have per one-cup serving?4g10g16g22g
10g
One cup of Froot Loops has 10g of sugar. FYI: Froot Loops also has less sodium and the same amount of fiber as Smart Start (but 2g less protein).
-
3. How much sugar does Tropicana o.j. have per cup?22g27g32g37g
22g
One cup of Tropicana has 22g sugar. Keep in mind that this is sugar naturally found in oranges themselves — Tropicana doesn't list any additional sugars as ingredients. That said, even juice with no added sugar is probably not as beneficial health-wise as eating whole fruit since you get the sugar, but not the fiber, nor as many of the vitamins and nutrients found in fruit's skin and seeds.
-
4. French Vanilla Coffee Mate coffee creamer has 5g sugar per serving. How much is one serving?1/2 tsp1 tsp1.5 tbsp1 tbsp1.5 tbsp2 tbsp
1 tbsp
Coffee-Mate's French Vanilla creamer has 5g sugar per tablespoon.Via amzn.to
-
5. How much sugar is in one 6-ounce container of Yoplait Original Cherry Orchard yogurt?6g12g18g24g30g
18g
One container of Yoplait Original Cherry Orchard Yogurt has 18g of sugar. Keep in mind that some of it comes from sugar that is naturally occurring in dairy and fruit (although sugar is the second ingredient in this product, right after milk).Via yoplait.com
-
6. And how about the sugar in one 5.3-ounce container of Fage Total 2% Blueberry Split Cup Greek yogurt?4g8g12g16g20g
16g
One Fage Total 2% Blueberry Split Cup has 16g of sugar. That said, if you're choosing a flavored yogurt to tide you over, this might be a better choice than Yoplait because it has three times the protein (12g vs. Yoplait's 6g).
-
7. How much sugar is in one serving (two tablespoons) of Kraft Lite French Style dressing?Less than 1g2g3g4g5g6g7g
6g
Kraft Lite French Style has 6g of sugar per two-tablespoon serving. I don't know about you, but the last time I used only two tablespoons of dressing was...never.
-
8. How many grams of sugar are in one half-cup serving of each sauce?Heart Smart: 5g / Regular: 8gHeart Smart: 8g / Regular: 5gHeart Smart: 5g / Regular: 5gHeart Smart: 8g / Regular: 8gHeart Smart: 10g / Regular: 10g
Heart Smart: 10g / Regular: 10g
Prego Traditional Heart Smart and Prego Traditional each have 10g of sugar per 1/2 cup. Besides their sodium content (Heart Smart has 360mg, regular has 480mg), they're otherwise identical.
-
9. Nutrigrain Harvest Country Strawberry Breakfast Bars have 15g sugar per serving. How many bars are in a serving?1/2 bar12 bars
1 bar
One serving of Nutrigrain Harvest Country Strawberry Breakfast Bars is one bar.
-
10. How many grams of sugar are in a 16-ounce bottle of Snapple Lemon Tea?6g16g26g36g46g
36g
One 16-ounce bottle of Snapple Lemon Tea has 36g sugar. First ingredient: water. Second ingredient: sugar. FOURTH ingredient (out of five total): tea.Via snapple.com
-
11. One serving of DiGiorno Rising Crust Spicy Chicken Supreme pizza has 5g sugar. How much is one serving?1/8 of the pizza1/6 of the pizza1/4 of the pizza1/2 of the pizza3/4 of the pizza1 pizza
1/6 of the pizza
One sixth of the pizza is a single serving. But I think we can all agree that one whole pizza is a more realistic serving size.
-
12. How much sugar does a Sausage McGriddle from McDonald's have?5g10g15g
15g
A McDonald's Sausage McGriddle has 15g sugar.
-
13. What size whole milk vanilla latte from Starbucks has 35g sugar?Short (8 oz.)Tall (12 oz.)Grande (16 oz.)Venti (20 oz.)Trenta (30 oz.)
Grande (16 oz.)
A Starbucks grande vanilla latte has 35g sugar. There is some naturally occurring sugar in the milk but since a grande latte with no flavor (and therefore no added sugar) has 18g sugar, we can probably assume that 17g of that sugar in the grande vanilla latte are added.Via starbucks.com
-
14. How many grams of sugar are in a slice of Arnold Whole Grains Healthy Multi-Grain Bread1g2g3g4g5g
3g
One slice of Arnold Whole Grains Healthy Multi-Grain Bread has 3g sugar. Sugar is the third ingredient in this bread (after whole wheat flour and water).
-
15. How many grams of sugar are in a whole grain bagel from Panera?0g1g2g3g4g5g6g
5g
A whole grain bagel from Panera has 5g sugar. When you consider the fact that their cinnamon crunch bagel has 32g of sugar, it doesn't really seem too shabby.
Do You Know How Much Sugar Is Actually In Your Food?
But that's OK! Maybe you learned a few things from this quiz.
Well done! You seem to more or less know your way around sugar content. Impressive.
Wow, you really know what's up sugar-wise! You should be MAKING this quiz, not taking it!
-
Which of these foods had a sugar content that most surprised you?Smart StartOrange juiceCherry (non-Greek) yogurtGreek yogurtBreakfast barsPasta sauceWhole grain breadVanilla latteMcGriddleFrozen pizzaFroot LoopsCreamerSalad dressingSnappleBagelI wasn't surprised by any of it. This isn't my first rodeo.I was surprised that certain items had less sugar than I'd assumed.I was SHOCKED by every single item.
Do You Know How Much Sugar Is Actually In Your Food?
-
vote votesSmart Start
-
vote votesOrange juice
-
vote votesCherry (non-Greek) yogurt
-
vote votesGreek yogurt
-
vote votesBreakfast bars
-
vote votesPasta sauce
-
vote votesWhole grain bread
-
vote votesVanilla latte
-
vote votesMcGriddle
-
vote votesFrozen pizza
-
vote votesFroot Loops
-
vote votesCreamer
-
vote votesSalad dressing
-
vote votesSnapple
-
vote votesBagel
-
vote votesI wasn't surprised by any of it. This isn't my first rodeo.
-
vote votesI was surprised that certain items had less sugar than I'd assumed.
-
vote votesI was SHOCKED by every single item.
-
Now that you know how much sugar is in stuff and what the AHA recommends, will you make any changes to your diet?LOL no. Sugar 4ever. YOLO.I might make some small changes or cut out stuff I can live without.Yes; I didn't realize how much sugar I was eating.I don't eat that many foods that have added sugar, so I feel fine about it.Mind your own business?
Do You Know How Much Sugar Is Actually In Your Food?
-
vote votesLOL no. Sugar 4ever. YOLO.
-
vote votesI might make some small changes or cut out stuff I can live without.
-
vote votesYes; I didn't realize how much sugar I was eating.
-
vote votesI don't eat that many foods that have added sugar, so I feel fine about it.
-
vote votesMind your own business?