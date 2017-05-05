Sections

Health

Do You Know How Much Sugar Is Actually In Your Food?

See if it's less than, more than, or about as much as you expect.

Posted on
Sally Tamarkin
Sally Tamarkin
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Obviously sugar is the magical ingredient in sweets and desserts. But it's also — not as obviously — the magical ingredient in a lot of other stuff, too.

Which is how Americans end up eating a lot of it — about 20 teaspoons (or 48 grams) per day. The thing is though, as BuzzFeed Health has reported, because sugar is associated with heart disease, diabetes, and obesity, the American Heart Association recommends limiting your daily added sugar intake to 24–36 grams per day (which is 6–9 teaspoons). Added sugar is sugar that's added to food during processing or preparation, as opposed to the sugar that is naturally found in fruit and dairy. So, test your knowledge on how much sugar is in stuff we eat every day. And btw, some of these items have natural and added sugar; we noted that each time. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
reddit.com

  1. 1. How much sugar does Kellogg's Smart Start cereal have per serving?

    amzn.to
    2g
    4g
    10g
    14g
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    14g

    Smart Start Original Antioxidants has 14g of sugar per cup. Hey, it's not called Smartest Start!

  2. 2. And how much sugar do Froot Loops have per one-cup serving?

    kelloggs.com / amzn.to
    4g
    10g
    16g
    22g
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    10g

    One cup of Froot Loops has 10g of sugar. FYI: Froot Loops also has less sodium and the same amount of fiber as Smart Start (but 2g less protein).

  3. 3. How much sugar does Tropicana o.j. have per cup?

    amzn.to
    22g
    27g
    32g
    37g
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    22g

    One cup of Tropicana has 22g sugar. Keep in mind that this is sugar naturally found in oranges themselves — Tropicana doesn't list any additional sugars as ingredients. That said, even juice with no added sugar is probably not as beneficial health-wise as eating whole fruit since you get the sugar, but not the fiber, nor as many of the vitamins and nutrients found in fruit's skin and seeds.

  4. 4. French Vanilla Coffee Mate coffee creamer has 5g sugar per serving. How much is one serving?

    amazon.com
    1/2 tsp
    1 tsp
    1.5 tbsp
    1 tbsp
    1.5 tbsp
    2 tbsp
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    1 tbsp

    Coffee-Mate's French Vanilla creamer has 5g sugar per tablespoon.

  5. 5. How much sugar is in one 6-ounce container of Yoplait Original Cherry Orchard yogurt?

    yoplait.com
    6g
    12g
    18g
    24g
    30g
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    18g

    One container of Yoplait Original Cherry Orchard Yogurt has 18g of sugar. Keep in mind that some of it comes from sugar that is naturally occurring in dairy and fruit (although sugar is the second ingredient in this product, right after milk).

  6. 6. And how about the sugar in one 5.3-ounce container of Fage Total 2% Blueberry Split Cup Greek yogurt?

    usa.fage
    4g
    8g
    12g
    16g
    20g
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    16g

    One Fage Total 2% Blueberry Split Cup has 16g of sugar. That said, if you're choosing a flavored yogurt to tide you over, this might be a better choice than Yoplait because it has three times the protein (12g vs. Yoplait's 6g).

  7. 7. How much sugar is in one serving (two tablespoons) of Kraft Lite French Style dressing?

    amzn.to
    Less than 1g
    2g
    3g
    4g
    5g
    6g
    7g
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    6g

    Kraft Lite French Style has 6g of sugar per two-tablespoon serving. I don't know about you, but the last time I used only two tablespoons of dressing was...never.

  8. 8. How many grams of sugar are in one half-cup serving of each sauce?

    amazon.com
    Heart Smart: 5g / Regular: 8g
    Heart Smart: 8g / Regular: 5g
    Heart Smart: 5g / Regular: 5g
    Heart Smart: 8g / Regular: 8g
    Heart Smart: 10g / Regular: 10g
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Heart Smart: 10g / Regular: 10g

    Prego Traditional Heart Smart and Prego Traditional each have 10g of sugar per 1/2 cup. Besides their sodium content (Heart Smart has 360mg, regular has 480mg), they're otherwise identical.

  9. 9. Nutrigrain Harvest Country Strawberry Breakfast Bars have 15g sugar per serving. How many bars are in a serving?

    amzn.to
    1/2 bar
    1
    2 bars
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    1 bar

    One serving of Nutrigrain Harvest Country Strawberry Breakfast Bars is one bar.

  10. 10. How many grams of sugar are in a 16-ounce bottle of Snapple Lemon Tea?

    snapple.com
    6g
    16g
    26g
    36g
    46g
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    36g

    One 16-ounce bottle of Snapple Lemon Tea has 36g sugar. First ingredient: water. Second ingredient: sugar. FOURTH ingredient (out of five total): tea.

  11. 11. One serving of DiGiorno Rising Crust Spicy Chicken Supreme pizza has 5g sugar. How much is one serving?

    digiorno.com
    1/8 of the pizza
    1/6 of the pizza
    1/4 of the pizza
    1/2 of the pizza
    3/4 of the pizza
    1 pizza
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    1/6 of the pizza

    One sixth of the pizza is a single serving. But I think we can all agree that one whole pizza is a more realistic serving size.

  12. 12. How much sugar does a Sausage McGriddle from McDonald's have?

    instagram.com
    5g
    10g
    15g
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    15g

    A McDonald's Sausage McGriddle has 15g sugar.

  13. 13. What size whole milk vanilla latte from Starbucks has 35g sugar?

    instagram.com
    Short (8 oz.)
    Tall (12 oz.)
    Grande (16 oz.)
    Venti (20 oz.)
    Trenta (30 oz.)
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Grande (16 oz.)

    A Starbucks grande vanilla latte has 35g sugar. There is some naturally occurring sugar in the milk but since a grande latte with no flavor (and therefore no added sugar) has 18g sugar, we can probably assume that 17g of that sugar in the grande vanilla latte are added.

  14. 14. How many grams of sugar are in a slice of Arnold Whole Grains Healthy Multi-Grain Bread

    arnoldbread.com
    1g
    2g
    3g
    4g
    5g
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    3g

    One slice of Arnold Whole Grains Healthy Multi-Grain Bread has 3g sugar. Sugar is the third ingredient in this bread (after whole wheat flour and water).

  15. 15. How many grams of sugar are in a whole grain bagel from Panera?

    panerabread.com
    0g
    1g
    2g
    3g
    4g
    5g
    6g
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    5g

    A whole grain bagel from Panera has 5g sugar. When you consider the fact that their cinnamon crunch bagel has 32g of sugar, it doesn't really seem too shabby.

You're not super sugar savvy.

But that's OK! Maybe you learned a few things from this quiz.

You know your sugar.

Well done! You seem to more or less know your way around sugar content. Impressive.

You basically have a PhD in sugar.

Wow, you really know what's up sugar-wise! You should be MAKING this quiz, not taking it!

  1. Which of these foods had a sugar content that most surprised you?

    Smart Start
    Orange juice
    Cherry (non-Greek) yogurt
    Greek yogurt
    Breakfast bars
    Pasta sauce
    Whole grain bread
    Vanilla latte
    McGriddle
    Frozen pizza
    Froot Loops
    Creamer
    Salad dressing
    Snapple
    Bagel
    I wasn't surprised by any of it. This isn't my first rodeo.
    I was surprised that certain items had less sugar than I'd assumed.
    I was SHOCKED by every single item.

  1. Now that you know how much sugar is in stuff and what the AHA recommends, will you make any changes to your diet?

    LOL no. Sugar 4ever. YOLO.
    I might make some small changes or cut out stuff I can live without.
    Yes; I didn't realize how much sugar I was eating.
    I don't eat that many foods that have added sugar, so I feel fine about it.
    Mind your own business?

