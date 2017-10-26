Love it or loathe it, our culture has ~a relationship~ with candy corn.
So, what exactly are these waxy kernels made of?
ADVERTISEMENT
For starters, of the 12 ingredients in Brach's candy corn, four are different kinds of sugars.
And a serving of candy corn — 19 pieces — has 28g of sugar, which is about 7 teaspoons.
Back to the other ingredients. Another 1/3 of them are artificial flavor and colors.
What's left over? Besides sesame oil and salt, there's confectioner's glaze for appearance and gelatin for texture and mouthfeel.
-
-
So, does any of this information change your feelings about candy corn?Nope, it's still The Worst.It's actually even more off-putting than I thought.I think this info makes me love candy corn all the more.I still love it the same and plan to eat the shit out of it.I continue to not care about candy corn.
PSA: Candy Corn Has 12 Ingredients And 4 Of Them Are Sugar And 3 Of Them Are Dyes
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
So, does any of this information change your feelings about candy corn?
-
vote votesNope, it's still The Worst.
-
vote votesIt's actually even more off-putting than I thought.
-
vote votesI think this info makes me love candy corn all the more.
-
vote votesI still love it the same and plan to eat the shit out of it.
-
vote votesI continue to not care about candy corn.