Health

20 Cheat Sheets For When You’re Trying To Eat A Little Healthier

Eating like a ~healthy person~ has never been easier.

Sally Tamarkin
Sally Tamarkin
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. For when you’re finally ready to give this whole meal prep thing a try.

For when you're finally ready to give this whole meal prep thing a try.

View this image ›

mealpreponfleek.com / Via mealpreponfleek.com

Basically just mix and match your way to healthy meals you can take on the go.

2. For a post-workout protein fix that comes with a bonus caffeine fix.

For a post-workout protein fix that comes with a bonus caffeine fix.

View this image ›

Listotic / Via listotic.com

Your coffee needs should never get in the way of your protein needs, and vice versa.

3. For when you want to make some ~mindful~ decisions about what you eat and when.

For when you want to make some ~mindful~ decisions about what you eat and when.

View this image ›

Body Mind Soul / Via bodminsou.com

Of course everyone’s appetite is different but these suggestions can be so helpful for anyone who’s trying to put some more thought and planning into the way they eat throughout the day.

4. For coming up with quick ideas for a healthy lunch to pack.

For coming up with quick ideas for a healthy lunch to pack.

View this image ›

Lexi’s Clean Kitchen / Via lexiscleankitchen.com

Another opportunity to mix and match items from each category. And voilà: A healthy, filling lunch to bring to work.

5. For when being a little more ~regular~ couldn’t hurt.

For when being a little more ~regular~ couldn't hurt.

View this image ›

The Little Pine / Via thelittlepine.com

In addition to helping move things through (and out of) your body, fiber also helps keep you full and slows down your body’s absorption of sugar. Basically, you want to make sure you’re getting enough of it for a bunch of reasons. And it’s best to get your fiber from whole food sources.

6. For making salads that don’t suck.

For making salads that don't suck.

View this image ›

Body Mind Soul / Via bodminsou.com

Down with sad, boring salads!

7. And for making your own salad dressings that are healthy and delicious.

And for making your own salad dressings that are healthy and delicious.

View this image ›

Cooksmarts / Via cooksmarts.com

Down, also, with bottled dressing!

8. For when you want to remember which fats are the heart-healthy ones.

For when you want to remember which fats are the heart-healthy ones.

View this image ›

The Little Pine / Via thelittlepine.com

As BuzzFeed Health has reported, Americans tend to get more than enough saturated fat (the kind of fat in meat and dairy), but not nearly enough unsaturated fat from fish, nuts, seeds, and other plant-based sources. Unsaturated fats are really good for your heart, so eating more of them when you can is a great call.

9. For when you need a go-to high-protein recipe you can throw together super quickly.

For when you need a go-to high-protein recipe you can throw together super quickly.

View this image ›

Oh That’s Tasty / Via ohthatstasty.com

It’s also low-carb (if that’s your jam) and the avocado provides heart-healthy fat. So, in conclusion, get into it.

10. For breakfast bars that aren’t full of sugar and unpronounceable ingredients.

For breakfast bars that aren't full of sugar and unpronounceable ingredients.

View this image ›

Neila Ray / Via darebee.com

Just four ingredients, no baking required.

11. For when you need a sweet treat that’s also full of healthy stuff.

For when you need a sweet treat that's also full of healthy stuff.

View this image ›

Listotic / Via listotic.com

This super easy recipe provides carbs, healthy fats, and some protein, which makes it great as a workout snack, as well as a healthier dessert.

12. For when you refuse to be fooled by sugar’s alter egos.

For when you refuse to be fooled by sugar's alter egos.

View this image ›

@natasharae_skinandnutrition / Via instagram.com

Sugar is basically hiding in plain sight all the time.

13. For when you’re trying to go a little lower carb but need a game plan.

For when you're trying to go a little lower carb but need a game plan.

View this image ›

Under Armour / Via blog.myfitnesspal.com

Don’t eliminate stuff entirely, just find some swaps you can live with.

14. For when you want to eat more vegetables but only if they taste good.

For when you want to eat more vegetables but only if they taste good.

View this image ›

Cooksmarts / Via cooksmarts.com

Apparently vegetables taste a lot better if you prepare them properly.

15. For when you need some non-animal-based ideas for getting more protein.

For when you need some non-animal-based ideas for getting more protein.

View this image ›

Pop Sugar / Via popsugar.com

The sky’s the limit when it comes to plant-based protein.

16. For a delicious on-the-go breakfast you prep the night before.

For a delicious on-the-go breakfast you prep the night before.

View this image ›

Fitful Focus / Via fitfulfocus.com

Customize as you desire and enjoy your hearty, nutritious, homemade breakfast.

17. For when you’ve decided to cook for yourself more but need an assist.

For when you've decided to cook for yourself more but need an assist.

View this image ›

BuzzFeed / Via buzzfeed.com

Hey, it’s not like you’re born knowing how to marinate meat.

18. For when you need a quick and dirty reminder of whether that thing is paleo.

For when you need a quick and dirty reminder of whether that thing is paleo.

View this image ›

Jenny Chang / BuzzFeed / Via buzzfeed.com

No need to memorize it.

19. For when what you really need is a formula for making a tasty stirfry.

For when what you really need is a formula for making a tasty stirfry.

View this image ›

Cooksmarts / Via cooksmarts.com

Just follow the step-by-step instructions for a nutrition-packed dinner you make in a wok (or pan).

20. And for when you just need a few basic reminders of what healthier eating might look like.

And for when you just need a few basic reminders of what healthier eating might look like.

View this image ›

Neila Rey / Via darebee.com

Even if you don’t feel like committing to all of them at once.

