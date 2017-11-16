43 Books That Literally Changed People's Lives

"Basically, it's a collection of essays by people involved in the show Supernatural, both fans and actors, who describe the way Supernatural's fandom changed their lives. I've read it as an act of curiosity because I love the show, and I found there something that just helped me to recover from a major mental break down that stole most of my year 2017.

All of those people were speaking the same exact language as I did, and they all found in the show a strength to fight their own demons, be it depression, addiction, recovering from a disease or a loss, and so on. The last essay of the book, written by Jared Padalecki, who plays Sam Winchester, is the purest part of the book. He talks about his own fight against anxiety and depression, and of the importance of fandoms in general in ways that just helped me figure out both who I am as a fan, and as a human being that's facing the challenges of being betrayed by her own mind too. His words did more to help me fight my own suicidal thoughts than any therapist or drugs ever did."

—jessicat42cdff761

Get it from Amazon for $11.52+, Barnes & Noble for $12.14+, or a local bookseller through IndieBound here.