43 Books That Literally Changed People's Lives

We recently asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to tell us about a book that changed their lives, or their outlook on life.
They shared all kinds of books from a variety of genres. Check them out below!
And just as a heads up, some of these submissions talk about loss and grief, suicide, eating disorders, and other mental health issues.
1. Captivating and Wild at Heart by John and Stasi Eldredge
2. The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle
Advertisement
3. His Dark Materials trilogy by Philip Pullman
5. House Rules by Jodi Picoult
6. Family Don't End With Blood by Lynn S. Zubernis
7. Of Bees and Mist by Erick Setiawan
Advertisement
8. The Opposite of Loneliness by Marina Keegan
9. Turtles All The Way Down by John Green
10. Why We Love Dogs, Eat Pigs, and Wear Cows by Melanie Joy
11. The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky
12. The Secret Life of Bees by Sue Monk Kidd
Advertisement
13. What Happened to Lani Garver by Carol Plum-Ucci
14. Bonds That Make Us Free by C. Terry Warner
15. You Don't Have to Like Me by Alida Nugent
16. A Corner of the Universe by Ann M. Martin
17. The Glass Castle by Jeanette Walls
Advertisement
18. We Are the Ants by Shaun David Hutchinson
19. Speak by Laurie Anderson
20. Bobiverse series by Dennis E. Taylor
21. Furiously Happy by Jenny Lawson
22. The Tale of the Dueling Neurosurgeons by Sam Kean
Advertisement
23. Slaughterhouse-Five by Kurt Vonnegut
24. East of Eden by John Steinbeck
25. The Art of Racing in the Rain by Garth Stein
26. Bloodlines by Richelle Mead
27. Green Girl by Kate Zambreno
28. Prep by Curtis Sittenfeld
29. Ishmael by Daniel Quinn
30. Grip by Kennedy Ryan
31. The Awakening by Kate Chopin
32. ADHD: A Different Hard Drive? by Jennie Friedman
33. Journey of Souls by Michael Newton
34. The Little Giant of Aberdeen County by Tiffany Baker
35. How To Be A Woman by Caitlin Moran
36. Ordinary People by Judith Guest
37. The Road Through Wonderland: Surviving John Holmes by Dawn Schiller
38. Spiritual Madness (audiobook) by Carolyn Myss
39. Sister Outsider by Audre Lorde
40. A Song of Ice and Fire series by George R. R. Martin
41. Einstein's Dreams by Alan Lightman
42. The Miseducation Of Cameron Post by Emily M. Danforth
43. It's Kind of A Funny Story by Ned Vizzini
Responses edited for length and clarity.