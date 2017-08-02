21 Body-Shaming Stories That Will Make You Rage Then Cheer

"If anyone wants to say I'm fat, I'd just tell them that there's just too much of me for their small minds to handle and their cold hearts to love."

2. When you just have to break it all the way down: My mother used to say hurtful things to me about my weight all the time when I was a teenager. She always told me she said those things first before a mean girl could say them. After my first year of college I had gained some confidence and realized that it wasn't right for her to say those things to me. So the next time she made a comment I said, "Mom you're being the mean girl you're so worried about hurting me. The things you say hurt my body image and my self confidence. Please stop." I know she loves me and that a lot of this come from her own insecurities, but she is very careful now about what she says to me. —graciet4915dfe66 Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

3. This efficient shut down of a mother-in-law's judgement: My fiancé's mother told me that she was concerned that because of my weight, her son would have to become my carer in a few years because I'd be too fat to function. I told her calmly that I was perfectly healthy, low blood pressure, low cholesterol levels, exercised regularly. She said, "But doesn't it bother you how you look aesthetically?" I actually happen to like the way I look and my fiancé has made me feel more beautiful than I've ever felt before, so I looked her in the eye and said, "I like my body, and your son seems to enjoy it a lot, too." Shut down. —eliep2 Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

4. This explanation of how little other people's opinions of your body matter: Several years ago, I mentioned to a now former friend (who was in his fifties, BTW) that I had gained some weight and was trying to drop a few pounds because I wasn't very comfortable. For whatever reason, his response was "Men don't like women that are too thin." My response: "I do not give a shit about what men think about my body. I don't care about what women think about my body. My body is not for other people, and the only person whose opinion matters about how I look is mine." He, rather wisely, decided to change the subject. —tishac3 Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

5. When you let a boy's parent know that their son needs a talking-to: One time in my freshman year of high school there was a boy who was making fun of my legs and I saw his mom at a football game after school and told her that her son is being disrespectful to myself and other girls and body-shaming them. She was horrified and promised me that she would make sure nothing like that ever happened again from her son!! —carlyb4f444ca34 Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

6. When you give them a taste of their own medicine: When I was 14, just starting to get comfortable with my curvy, wide body, I was walking down the street with a crop top and jean shorts. I got catcalled by this guy who shouted, "Hey, your mommy let you go out looking like that? It ain't exactly a pleasing look on you, but I know what you want, and I could help ya out." Well, I was pissed, and immediately responded with, "Your ma let you go out looking like that? Ugh, well that ain't exactly pleasing itself." —lilymoons Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

8. When you let them know the actual cost of sharing their opinion on your hair: I get a lot of flack at work because I always keep my hair up and I hate straightening it out. Last week, I had to go to a formal birthday, so the next day, I went to work with straight hair, and everyone said, "That's how you should come to work every day!" My answer was: "Then pay me 30,000 pesos (around $10) every three days for it, because I don't want to spend my money on something to make you feel better about me. It's not worth it, and I like my hair natural." —andreaa43d627a1b Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

9. When they make assumptions about your sexuality, so you have to zing them: I have a really short pixie cut and wear quite androgynous/masculine clothing, however I also have a figure and largish breasts. The point is that so many guys have told me that if I had longer hair and wore clothes that were girlish/more flattering to my figure, that I would be attractive/they would want to date me, etc. My response is always, "Well, I guess we now know why I have a girlfriend and you don't." —violetbeauregard Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

10. When it's just time to tell people about themselves: I had really bad acne growing up starting in the third grade, so I said a lot: "I can fix my zits or lose some weight, but you're always going to be an annoying asshole who pokes fun at other people to hide your own problems." —emmas43c8430e5 Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

11. This sick burn: I am *proudly* flat -hested, but the boob fat I lack is all in my butt. As I walked downtown, a man proceeded to tell me, "If only half that fat in your ass was on your chest, you'd look like a model, baby." I turned around in 0.2 seconds with, "If only half your thoughts were in your head and not your penis then maybe you'd get a girlfriend." —619922 Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

14. This retort to someone who has opinions on your food choices: As any red-blooded American woman might do, I entered the sandwich line purely because the special was a buffalo chicken wrap. Me: "Hello, I'd like the buffalo chicken wrap with shredded cheddar cheese, please." Woman next to me in line: *Looking at my not-washboard stomach* "Ugh, if you're eating that you've GOT to be pregnant!" Me: *Not pregnant* "No, I just like cheese, but you must lead a joyless life if you think adding cheese to a wrap is a wild pregnancy craving." —katelynh4ebc9e60f Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

16. When a picture of yourself flipping the bird is worth a thousand words: Back in 7th grade this guy used to tease me for being chubby. Fast forward to 10th grade when I moved back to the States and he started talking to me out of nowhere. We flirted back and forth for awhile and he started asking for pictures (of course). So I replied with a picture of me flipping the bird captioned, "This is for all those times you called me fat in middle school." —kratta95 Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

17. And when no words are needed: After a night out in college I was with my friend at the local McDonalds. I don't know why but I was holding my double cheeseburger in my hand while filling up my drink cup when suddenly this drunk frat boy came up to us and said, "Are you sure you should be eating that?" And I looked over at my friend (we're both curvy) and she looked like she was about to cry. So I turned around, looked the guy in the eye, and shoved the entire double cheese burger into my mouth. He looked so confused and he ended up walking away with his mouth hanging open while my friend laughed at him. —jalissaj Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

18. And when the best response is all about showing, not telling: I was walking past a bunch of high school guys playing soccer. The ball rolled off the field towards me so I stopped it with my foot and was about to kick it back to them when one of them yelled "skinny legs!" So I kicked the ball away instead. —ileftmyheartinnarnia Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

Want help looking and feeling your best? Sign up for our Health & Beauty newsletter! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!