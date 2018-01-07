12 Badass People Who Lift Weights To Heal, Fight Oppression, And Build Community

Lifting weights can make you physically stronger, sure. But Brooklyn resident Shannon Wagner believes it can also help you to fight oppression, survive challenges and emotional upheaval, and build community.
In early 2017 Wagner founded the Women's Strength Coalition in the belief that being stronger is necessary in resisting oppression, and the theory that strength training can be personally healing and politically transformative for marginalized people and communities. Today, less than a year later, WSC is a small but robust network of 50 lifters with affiliated gyms in eight cities. They're a community of women (cis and trans) and nonbinary people who lift weights not only to get stronger physically, but to build personal and community power. Many of them also compete in the three lifts that make up the sport of powerlifting — bench press, deadlift, and squat.
BuzzFeed Health asked 12 WSC members to tell us how lifting has changed their relationships to themselves and their bodies, and supported and enhanced their passion for social justice.
"All the fears and anxiety I felt towards my mother’s condition disappeared each time I raised and lowered the barbell."
"Come competition day, you are the only one on the platform. No one else is lifting that weight for you."
"Powerlifting boosted my happiness and confidence, proved my inner strength, and delivered me from my obsession with weight loss."
"Powerlifting helped me reclaim ownership of my body, taught me to take up space, to feel safe in that space, and not to derive self-worth or value from the number on the scale."
"Training with barbells makes me feel like a badass who broke from expectations."
"Focusing on strength and growth with this body-positive crew was a healthy space to work on my eating disorder and body image issues."
"Lifting has given me an outlet for my frustration, a way to tame my anxiety and a break from the stresses of medical school and motherhood."
"Strength training allows individuals to foster literal and figurative strength. What started as a female-focused organization is evolving into something more."
"With each training day, I became less inclined to hide in life."
"Powerlifting saved my life."
"I’m want to encourage women to take up more space in the world and show up unapologetically and authentically."
"Liberation for all means feeling safe and free in our own bodies."
Women's Strength Coalition's next goal is to open their first nonprofit space in New York City — People’s Strength Coalition — for cis and transgender women, and LGBTQ individuals. You can learn more and donate here.